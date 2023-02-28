Ferndale's Otus Supply restaurant and venue closes abruptly

It's "goodbye for now" according to a Facebook post from colorful and eclectic Ferndale restaurant Otus Supply.

The restaurant and live music venue on Nine Mile posted a statement Monday night explaining that the business was closed "effective immediately" and thanked supporters and apologized to staff.

"No one knows what the future holds, but this is goodbye for now," said the statement.

The Parliament has a separate Facebook page, and said "we are sorting out all concert performances, potential moves and tickets/refunds in the coming days and we will have a clear concise message for all shortly."

The Detroit News has reached out to Otus Supply's owners for more details.

After spending more than a year on the build out for the unique space, Otus Supply and the small live music venue within, the Parliament Room, debuted in 2016 at 345 E. Nine Mile, near downtown Ferndale. The 10,000-square-foot business went dark when the pandemic started and re-emerged in late summer of 2020 with a new, music-centric menu. Owners Scott Myrick and Thom Bloom wanted to offer something more family friendly and accessible to more people.

"COVID was both a disaster and kind of an opportunity to revisit what our place is in the community," Bloom told The Detroit News in 2020, adding that the pandemic was "real rough." "From the start we wanted to be a come-one, come-all place that provided great music, great food and friendly atmosphere."