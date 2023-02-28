Michigan IHOP stores offer free pancakes, raise money for Spartan Strong fund

The Detroit News

IHOP's Michigan locations are raising awareness of Michigan State University's Spartan Strong Fund on Tuesday — National Pancake Day.

All IHOP restaurants in Michigan on Tuesday are offering a stack of free pancakes for those who make a donation to the Spartan Strong Fund, a fund created in the aftermath of the Feb. 13 shooting.

"All IHOP locations in Michigan have rallied together to use National Pancake Day as an opportunity to bring awareness to the Spartan Strong Fund," MSU Athletics said on its official Facebook page. "As a thank you for donating, please enjoy a FREE Short Stack of their Original Buttermilk Pancakes during National Pancake Day."

The Spartan Strong Fund was the campus shooting that left three students dead and five critically injured. The fund will support students' needs, especially those most critically impacted by the shooting.

It "will also be used for student and staff counseling, as well as recognition for those involved with the crisis, such as first responders. Each situation and need is unique and evolving, but the university is committed to working with those most critically impacted to identify meaningful ways to provide support," said MSU on its website.