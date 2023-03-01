Detroit chef wins ‘Chopped’ episode, donates winnings

The latest national spotlight for New Center restaurant Baobab Fare shone Tuesday night when chef and co-owner Hamissi Mamba took home the glory on an episode of “Chopped.”

Mamba battled three other chefs in the hour-long show, and came out the winner, earning a $10,000 prize that he says he will donate to Freedom House Detroit and Burundi Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to the health and education for women and children in Burundi.

Mamba’s wife, chef Nadia Nijimbere, lived at Freedom House Detroit when she arrived in the United States in 2013 seeking asylum. Later Mamba was able to come from Burundi and join Nijimbere and their twin daughters to start a new life, and eventually open an award-winning restaurant in Detroit.

“This was not a choice for us to come to the United States,” said Mamba in a media alert about the win. “It was about survival. And after years of being here, of building a community space through Baobab Fare, Detroit Ni Nyumbani. That means and translates to ‘Detroit is Home,’ and it is so important to us that we give back to the people, and the community that has given us so much love and support over the years.”

Among their national and local accolades for the restaurant — including landing on The Detroit News' list for Best New Restaurants of 2021 — Mamba and Nijimbere are currently semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes. The final list of nominees will be announced later this month.

