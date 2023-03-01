Dining calendar: Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week, whiskey fests and more

Seafoodbar comes to Framebar: Chefs Doug Botsford and Sean Morin from the Juicy Oistre pop-up will take residence at Framebar in Hazel Park for the month of March. The a la carte menu features tiered seafood platters, chips and caviar, fried oyster spinach salad, shrimp or mushroom croquettes, roasted langoustines, chargrilled oysters and more. Serving dinner Wed.-Sun. through March 26. Make a reservation or walk in. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/seafoodbar-framebar-juicy-oistre.

Detroit Whiskey Festival at Eastern Market: Sample bourbon, Scotch, rye and more from around the world at this sixth annual event. General admission tickets include 10 spirit or cocktail samples. 7-10 p.m. Fri. $65, $85 for VIP early admission. Shed 3, 2934 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-whisky-festival-tickets-491407823027.

Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week: Several Grosse Pointe-area restaurants will offer specials Sunday through March 11 for Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week. Some participants like Bronze Door, Big Boy, Continental at Ford House and Champs Rotisserie and Seafood are donating a portion of sales from restaurant week to the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce. Visit grossepointechamber.com/calendar/special-programs-events/restaurant-week.

Free cake at Nothing Bundt Cakes: In honor of Oreo’s 111th birthday, Nothing Bundt Cakes stores will give away one free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundtlet to the first 111 guests at 1:11 p.m. on Mon. There are locations in Troy, Sterling Heights and Rochester Hills. Visit nothingbundtcakes.com for more details.

Grant opportunity for historic small restaurants: The National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express will distribute $40,000 grants to 25 historic restaurants in the United States. Eligible businesses must operate in a historic building or neighborhood, contribute to their neighborhood’s history and identity and have a diverse story about cuisine and community in America. Submissions are open through March 12 at savingplaces.org/historicrestaurants.

Royal Oak Bourbon Fest at Royal Oak Farmers Market: This indoor event gives access to more than 100 whiskeys with a focus on bourbon, plus other drinks like beer, wine and nonalcoholic options. There’s also live music, food trucks and vendors. Proceeds benefit Friends of the River. 7-10 p.m. April 1. $40, $100 VIP early entry, $10 designated driver. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-royal-oak-bourbon-fest-tickets-488660365307.

Melody Baetens