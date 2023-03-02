Fish Fry Spotlight: Sweetest Heart of Mary fish fry runs like a well-oiled machine

Welcome to the Fish Fry Spotlight, a weekly feature that will run through Good Friday, highlighting a different seafood restaurant or community fish fry.

One of the biggest fish fries in the city of Detroit is the Lenten Friday gathering at Sweetest Heart of Mary Church near Eastern Market. Built around 130 years ago, this massive, neo-Gothic church is quite stunning. On Fridays, the church does stations of the cross and confessions at 6 p.m., followed by a holy Mass at 6:30 p.m.

Fridays during Lent, however, the Parish Hall across the courtyard basically turns into a well-staffed restaurant powered by 75-100 volunteers who cook, serve and clean up.

A sign at the door announces the featured soup and any specials that day. Once inside there are prices and a menu listing the dinners: beer-battered cod, lemon-baked cod, baked breaded fish, jumbo shrimp or potato pierogi, plus the list of sides.

A cheerful church volunteer takes your order on a mobile tablet at the door and gives you a number. You choose a cashier and pay in cash or write a check for your total. Dinners run $10-$16, pop is $2 and you can get dessert and other treats for a cash donation.

Once paid, take a seat in the main, second-floor or third-level dining rooms. The second level is most popular, and there are large eight-person tables so you can seat your whole group or sit with others and make friends. The third and fourth floor can be reserved for larger parties for an addition donation.

Servers wearing purple T-shirts that say "Got Fish?" will find you by your number and deliver your dinner to your table. Along with bread and butter, the dinners include your choice of fries or baked macaroni and cheese, both cooked well, and creamy, crunchy coleslaw that is some of the best I've had this season.

The beer batter is light and golden brown and breaks apart easily. The flaky, steamy cod has a very mild flavor. The shrimp dinner comes grilled and skewered, with four well-seasoned shrimp, a lemon slice and cocktail sauce. The pan-fried potato pierogi are filling and taste homemade. (Sweetest Heart is also known for its annual Pierogi Festival, which is Aug. 12-13 this year.)

Having done this for many years, the servers have the operation down pat and can handle large groups and big crowds hungry for fried fish.

"The food is homemade and we really put a lot of love in it. People come a long way and we want to make sure it's worth their trip," said volunteer Marianne Peggie.

My favorite part of the evening, though, was walking outside the Parish Hall to see the church's stunning stained glass features lit up in the dark, offering a glimpse of the historic building that is not typically seen from the street view. Peggie said the church is starting a campaign this year to raise money to have the 130-stained glass restored.

Sweetest Heart of Mary's fish fry, 4440 Russell in Detroit, is 3-8 p.m. Fridays through April 7. Dine-in or order carryout on-site. Secure parking available. Find additional details at motherofdivinemercy.org/lenten-fish-fry-sweetest-heart-of-mary.

