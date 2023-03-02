Spiedo, sister restaurant to Corktown’s Takoi, to open this spring in Ann Arbor

Takoi chef Brad Greenhill is going back to his Ann Arbor roots with a new restaurant.

Called Spiedo, the new casual restaurant is expected to open in late spring at 307 S. Fifth in Ann Arbor. Formerly Chela's Restaurant, this is the same location that hosted Takoi’s pop-ups in its early days.

This weekend Spiedo – which takes inspiration from chef Greenhill’s Italian culinary roots and chef Michael Goldberg’s love for Israeli food – will pop-up at the Root cocktail lounge in Ann Arbor for carryout pop-up service 5-9 p.m. Fri. and Sat.

The menu features flatbread sandwiches on griddled bread filled with your choice of spit-roasted chicken or meatballs, barbecued and slow-roasted celery root or griddled mushrooms. There’s also charred and griddled vegetables, pasta salad and cocktails.

“Spiedo, which is the Italian word for skewer/spit, explores the culinary possibilities of the only two pieces of cooking equipment in our tiny kitchen … a vertical rotisserie and a vintage flattop griddle we inherited with the space,” said a statement from Takoi on social media Thursday announcing the new concept.

Visit exploretock.com/takoidetroit to place an order for the Spiedo pop up this weekend. Pick up the host stand at Root, 210 S. First in Ann Arbor.

