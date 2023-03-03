Ford's Garage restaurant opens in Novi

As part of a planned expansion to open several more Ford's Garage restaurants in Metro Detroit, the Novi location made its debut this week in the Fountain Walk complex.

Decked out to look like a 1920s service station, the new Ford's Garage has burgers, American comfort foods, salads, seafood and a full bar with more than 100 types of beer, including 30 on tap. The burger menu gives nods to local notables like the Novi Mayor Bob Gatt (he has his own mushroom Swiss burger), Novi High School principal Nicole Carter and radio personalities from 99.5 WYCD-FM.

“I’m excited to share this fun, family-friendly concept with the Novi area,” said restaurateur Billy Downs in a media alert. “The Novi-area has a rich history with Ford Motor Company. This concept gives us a unique opportunity to celebrate an important part of our local heritage.”

This is the second Detroit-area location for the brand, an official licensee of Ford Motor Co. The first opened in Dearborn in 2017. Three more are planned for Metro Detroit, plus more in other states in the eastern half of the country.

Ford's Garage, 44175 W. 12 Mile in Novi, is open daily for lunch and dinner and has dine-in and carryout service. Call (248) 274-3673 or visit fordsgarageusa.com/locations/novi.

More:Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

More:10 restaurants that opened in February and 8 that closed