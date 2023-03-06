New Italian and Californian restaurant Mad Nice opens Sunday in Cass Corridor

After much anticipation, a restaurant is finally opening on Second between West Alexandrine and West Willis in Detroit's Cass Corridor in Midtown.

Billed as "a slice of Italy with a coastal California twist," Mad Nice will make its debut with small plates, pasta, pizza, salads, craft cocktails and more on Sunday for dinner. In addition to nightly dinner service, the new spot will serve lunch Wed.-Sun. starting March 15.

It's the latest business from Heirloom Hospitality restaurant group, which also operates Prime & Proper in Capitol Park and Townhouse restaurants in Detroit and Birmingham. Once upon a time, pre-pandemic, this space was set to be home of a different Italian concept called Sauce, but those plans evolved over the past few years into what has become Mad Nice.

The bright and design-forward restaurant is big, 10,500 square feet, and the modern menu is helmed by chef Myles McVay. In addition to pasta and pizza, the dinner menu features dishes such as chilled lobster salsa ($24), roasted bone marrow ($14), tabbouleh ($14), rotisserie Amish chicken ($40), "huge MF short rib" ($65) and a 32-ounce porterhouse ($110).

Lunch is an abbreviated version of the dinner menu, with the addition of sandwiches ($13-$25) like a PBLT with pork belly, steak and eggs on sourdough, a vegetarian farmer's pita and a pastrami on grilled sourdough.

According to Mad Nice's page on the reservation app and website Resy, there is a dress code that prohibits any hats in the dining room. Guests are also asked to avoid "sleeveless shirts, flip flips, team athletic attire or overly revealing garments."

Once fully open, Mad Nice, 4120 Second in Detroit, will serve lunch 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Fri. and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and dinner nightly at 4 p.m. Visit madnicedetroit.com to view the menus.

