Dining calendar: Pi Day specials, wine dinners, pop-ups and more food news and events

Dearborn Restaurant Week: More than 40 restaurants throughout Dearborn will offer special deals, two-for-one pricing and fixed-price menus now through Sunday. Some of the participating businesses are Al Ameer, Brome Modern Eatery, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Gateaux Patisserie, Jolly Pumpkin, Malek Al-Kabob, M Cantina and many more. Visit dearbornrestaurantweek.com for details.

Irish coffee milkshake at Sugar Factory: In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day this month, the Sugar Factory is selling the “Lucky Leprechaun Insane Milkshake,” an Irish coffee-flavored beverage with vanilla ice cream, coffee ice cream and Jameson Irish Whiskey, topped with whipped cream, chocolate gold coins, rainbow sour belts candy and a rainbow candy pop, all served in a mug covered in chocolate and green sprinkles. It’s on the menu for $25 now through March 31. 45 Monroe, Detroit. sugarfactory.com.

National Ranch Day at Jet’s Pizza: This Michigan-based pizza chain will give away a year’s worth of their famous ranch dressing to five customers via social media on Friday, which is National Ranch Day. Order more than $30 worth of Jet’s food on Friday and get a free 12-ounce bottle of ranch dressing with the code Ranch23. Visit jetspizza.com for details.

The Apotheculture Club Cannabis Dinner and Opera: A whole night out, this event includes a four-course, cannabis-infused dinner from chef Enid Parham with curated R&B and jazz-fusion music and conversation led by Brooklyn-based playwright Ben Holbrook, followed by shuttle service to see the opera “Xerxes” at the Detroit Opera House. Location of dinner to be revealed to ticket holders. 5:45-10:30 p.m. Fri. $175 per person plus fees. eventbrite.com/e/the-apotheculture-club-tickets-571107707527.

Pi Day at Sister Pie: One of the city’s favorite places for pie, Sister Pie will have its famous salted maple pie, plus banana, malted lime, Neapolitan, pot pies and more. Pi Day is Tuesday, but they’ll have these flavors Saturday and Monday, too. Some pies are available to preorder on the website. 8066 Kercheval, Detroit. (313) 447-5550. sisterpie.com.

Women Making Wine Sustainably at the War Memorial: Enjoy a multicourse meal with wine pairings by Shady Lane Cellars, plus conversation with winemaker Kasey Wierzba about the estate’s sustainable practices. 6-8:30 p.m. March 14. $65. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. warmemorial.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F1Q00000gSS24UAG

Wine dinner at Three Cats Restaurant: In-house wine expert Alex Tetreault will host a wine tasting and four-course dinner next week at the Clawson restaurant. The menu features black bean and duck soup, crispy pork belly with greens, braised lamb and a dark chocolate bundtlette for dessert. 6 p.m. March 15. $75 per person. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 288-4858. Threecatscafe.com/specialevents.

Little Liberia pop-up at Baobab Fare: Hatch Detroit winner and chef Ameneh Marhaba brings her Little Liberia pop-up and family recipes to Baobab Fare for a one-night-only dinner. The four-course meal showcases her authentic Liberian dishes like butter potatoes and leek soup, garlic-roasted eggplant, seafood spring rolls and Liberian kidney bean stew, plus her mom’s coffee cake for dessert. Vegetarian options are available. 7-9 p.m. March 27. $55 per person. 6568 Woodward, Suite 100, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/liberian-pop-up-dinner-tickets-534681636167.

Basan & Co collaborative dinner at Basan: Experience the talents of a variety of chefs in one meal when Four Ladder Hospitality hosts five chefs to present a six-course meal along with their own Eric Lees. The lineup includes James Rigato from Mabel Gray in Hazel Park, MyThy Huynh of Mighty in the Mitten, Edward Sura of Carbone, Keith Potter of Sadelle’s in Dallas and Freya pastry chef Ben Robison. 5 and 8 p.m. April 17. $135 per person plus tax and gratuity. 2703 Park, Detroit. Reserve at resy.com.

Detroit Wing Co. adds chicken sandwiches: Known for their all-natural chicken wings and 20 house-made sauces, Detroit Wing Co. now has chicken sandwiches on the menu. The 4-ounce battered and fried chicken breast sandwiches are sold as classic and “honey butter hot,” which is coated in a honey butter hot rub. Either sandwich comes on a potato bun with mayo, dill pickles and choice of sauce. Starting this week, they’re available at all DWC locations for $7.95. detroitwingco.com for locations.

New menu items at Bronze Door: This upscale Grosse Pointe destination has added new lunch and dinner menu items. Find a wide variety of sandwiches at lunch, including patty melts, sliders, croque madame, chicken avocado club and a grilled cheese BLT. On both the lunch and dinner menus find new items like short rib pierogi, chicken wings, fish and chips, blackened beef tip salad and Bronze Door chili. The revamped happy hour is 4-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. with $3 off specialty cocktails, $2 off draft beers and $1 off bottled beers. Get half-priced select bottles of wine on Tuesdays and on Wednesdays there are $3 oysters and $10 sparkling wines. 123 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 886-8101. Bronzedoorgp.com.

