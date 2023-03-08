Southwest Detroit taco truck damaged by fire, community rallies to help

An online fundraiser has launched to help a small business that caught fire Monday morning.

Tacos el Toro taco truck — known for serving burritos, quesadillas and tacos stuffed with asada, pastor, barbacoa and other fillings — can usually be found on Michigan Avenue in southwest Detroit. According to a GoFundMe launched Tuesday, the truck is beyond repair.

The community is stepping up to help owner Feliberto Magaña fund a new one, which will cost about $45,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $5,600 has been collected.

“We ask our community and anyone that enjoyed this taco truck to please contribute in any way possible to help them reopen as soon as possible and continue serving some of our favorite food. This family-owned business has been in operation for over 33 years,” said Julio Magaña on the GoFundMe page.

Eater Detroit reports that another business owner in the area has offered the use of a spare food trailer while the family works toward raising money for a new truck.

More:Some historic restaurants hit by fire in 2022 make progress

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens