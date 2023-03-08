Steve & Rocky's in Novi closed, reopened with ownership as Brentwood Grille

After nearly a quarter century of service in Novi, beloved restaurant Steve & Rocky’s has closed. After a change of ownership that went into effect this week, the spot is now Brentwood Grille.

All that was loved about Steve & Rocky’s isn’t gone, however. New owner Robert Loomis, formerly Steve & Rocky’s general manager, says he will continue many of the same practices that made Steve & Rocky’s successful. This includes retaining the entire staff and keeping on co-owner Steve Allen as executive chef and culinary consultant.

“It’s an honor to carry on the legacy of Steve & Rocky’s and to introduce Brentwood Grille to those that have been loyal to this restaurant for decades,” said Loomis in a media alert announcing the change. “Our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional dining experience for our guests in a fresh and inviting atmosphere.”

On social media last month chef Allen said one of his biggest fears about closing was not being able to care for his employees.

“I’m happy and proud to say that Bob Loomis, my current general manager, has purchased the restaurant and has agreed to keep all the employees working and has honored their time served,” he said in a lengthy Facebook post last month, announcing that Steve & Rocky’s last day of service would be March 4.

“Without a doubt, these last few years have been tough for many people. So before the drive and passion slip away and I can no longer say that I love what I do, I want to be able to say that I’ve given my all and left nothing on the table,” said Allen’s statement.

According to a press release sent Wednesday, many of Steve and Rocky’s favorite dishes will remain, but customers can expect to see new lunch and dinner menus roll out featuring modern American classics like steaks, seafood, pasta and salads. Some light renovations will take place over the next month, with more intense updates to come to the dining room this summer.

Brentwood Grille, 43150 Grand River in Novi, is open noon-9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., noon-10 p.m. Fri. and 4-10 p.m. Sat. and closed Sunday. Call (248) 374-0688 or visit brentwoodgrille.com for reservations.