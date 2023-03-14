Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy restaurant to hatch in Livonia April 1, the first of 20

You can consider Livonia, Michigan "flavortown" next month when celebrity chef and television personality Guy Fieri opens Chicken Guy, his fast-casual fried chicken concept on April 1.

(This is no April Fool's Joke, we asked.)

Located at 30130 Plymouth Road, this is the first of 20 Chicken Guy locations planned for Michigan over the next several years. The restaurants are a collaboration between Fieri, restaurateur Robert Earl and Farmington Hills-based Tomey Group, which owns 50 Jimmy Johns in Michigan, plus 8 Mile Vodka and the Born in Detroit brand. Tomey Group will be Chicken Guy's largest franchise partner in the country.

Chicken Guy — which has a flagship restaurant at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida plus other locations coast to coast — serves fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and offers 22 signature sauces, plus sides like seasoned fries, coleslaw, pickle chips and mac and cheese. Chicken Guy brines its all-natural chicken in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk.

"The people of The Motor City have spoken…I’m bringin’ my real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes to Livonia. From shooting DDD to taking part in the Woodward Dream Cruise, the Detroit area has always been a go-to for me so I’m stoked for everyone to give us a try. See ya there!" Fieri said in a press release.

This isn't the first Metro Detroit business for Fieri, who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and other food-related TV shows. Two years ago he announced plans for his his Flavortown Kitchen ghost kitchen concept to operate out of a few Metro Detroit businesses, to be ordered through third-party delivery apps. Chicken Guy in Livonia is an actual brick-and-mortar, walk-in business.

The spike-y haired chef can currently be seen on the bracket-style culinary competition show "Tournament of Champions" on Food Network and Disovery+.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens