Longtime Macomb County restaurateur Luciano Gianino dies at age 76

Known as a hospitable and gracious restaurant host and business owner, Luciano Gianino of Luciano’s Italian Restaurant in Clinton Township died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at age 76.

“He lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed every moment. Loved his family and friends. He was a kind and giving man and we will miss him dearly,” said a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Born in Augusta, Sicily, Mr. Gianino immigrated to the United States in 1962, according to his obituary posted on the website of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc. In 1987, the U.S. Navy veteran opened Luciano’s Italian Restaurant, an award-winning restaurant known for hosting large groups, holiday dinners and other special occasions.

Mr. Gianino died peacefully surrounded by his family, the online obituary said. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosa Gianino; his children Lory Klinger, Sabrina Zerilli and Salvatore; and six grandchildren. He was sibling to Giuseppe, Rosanna Corallo and Maria Messina.

Luciano’s Italian Restaurant will be closed March 21 for the funeral. Visitation is set for 2-9 p.m. Monday at Wujek-Calcaterra & Son’s in Sterling Heights. Mr. Gianino will lie in repose at 10 a.m. March 21 at St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church in Clinton Township, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass.

