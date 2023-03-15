Peek inside Choco Town, a sweet interactive experience at Oakland Mall

Chocolate lovers, pack your bags and head to Choco Town, a new, colorful and interactive attraction that has popped up inside Oakland Mall in Troy.

Opening Thursday, the family-friendly Choco Town is around through late April in the space formerly occupied by Sears. Inside, there are energetic employees who guide your experience, which promotes mindful tasting, chocolate appreciation and all-around positivity. The whole visit takes about an hour.

Organizers gave some members of the media a sneak peek into the 15,000-square-foot attraction Wednesday. Here's what we learned.

What is Choco Town like inside?

It's a somewhat-guided tour through a chocolate-loving world. It's brightly lit with a lot of colors, sounds, textures and even smells. One of the main features is checking off each location on a paper map with a rubber stamp. If you do, you'll get an extra chocolate at the end. (Most things you do in the experience are rewarded with a piece of chocolate.)

There are many nooks and crannies that are exciting for all ages, but especially for the shorter set. Older kids and adults will have fun with the many vignettes perfectly positioned for photo ops, selfies and filming TikToks. Hug a giant gummy bear, dance in the disco or step up inside the mirrored kaleidoscope.

Think of it as the Candyland board game, Candy Crush app and Willy Wonka's chocolate factory all rolled into one.

How much chocolate do you get?

You'll get a good amount, but you won't gorge yourself on it. Most of what is handed out is one-bite morsels used for tasting and sensory experiments throughout the land. You may get a dozen or so sample bites at the six sensory experiments, but there are more opportunities to be gifted wrapped gold coins.

Get your map all stamped up and you'll get another chocolate to take home, and guests who fill out their "taste personality profile" will get few morsels based on their personal preference.

At the sensory stations, there are ingredient lists for those who need to be cautious due to allergies.

Where is the chocolate from?

Most of the chocolate in the attraction is from Belgian luxury brand Callebaut chocolate. There is a retail store at the end of Choco Town that sells bars of Dwaar, a company out of Michigan that makes handmade, ethically sourced craft chocolate. The retail part of Choco Town also has a coffee shop and sells some of the things you tasted in the experiment and other treats like chocolate-wrapped bacon and hot chocolate dippers.

Who can go inside?

All ages are welcome, but everyone 3 years or older needs a ticket. Guests must be at least 16 in order to attend without a parent or guardian.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $18 for ages 4-12. There are group discounts and private bookings available, too.

When is it open?

Operating hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thurs., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun. Enter from inside Oakland Mall, 412 W. 14 Mile in Troy, using the mall entrance near Hobby Lobby.

Learn more and purchase tickets at thechocotown.com/detroit.

