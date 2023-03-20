Balkan House donates all sales Tuesday to help Yemen, Syria and Turkey

Popular restaurant brand the Balkan House is hoping to raise $10,000 to help the people of Yemen, Syria and Turkey.

On Tuesday, all proceeds from Balkan House’s Hamtramck and Ferndale locations will be donated to the cause. Last Friday, the Balkan House and social media influencer Ozmedia also hosted a charity basketball game featuring Dearborn and Hamtramck schools to raise funds.

The Balkan House owner, Juma Ekic, said the money will go to help orphans in Yemen and those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

“Last year were able to raise $5,000 for Yemen and Ukraine,” she told The Detroit News. “Given that motivation, we are hoping to do just as well this year … and with the help of everyone, I’m positive we can make that happen again.”

The restaurants are best known for the doner kebab sandwich, served on house-made bread stuffed with thinly sliced beef and lamb, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, a yogurt-based doner sauce and a dusting of sumac. It’s also served as a platter over rice or french fries. Other house favorites are cevapi, falafel and Turkish coffee.

The Balkan House is at 3028 Caniff in Hamtramck and 314 W. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Walk in or place an order at thebalkanhouse.com. For delivery, check the third-party delivery apps such as Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

