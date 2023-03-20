Monday is first day of spring and 'Oberon Day'

Spring has arrived and with it, a spring tradition: Oberon Day.

Monday marks the annual release of Bell's Brewery's Oberon summer beer or what's become known as Oberon Day.

The Kalamazoo-based brewery said on its website that its American wheat ale should be available at most locations that sell or serve the beer in the states where it distributes. The seasonal beer will arrive in bars, restaurants and on store shelves later.

To mark Oberon Day, a number of special launch events are scheduled for Monday in Michigan, Colorado, IllinoisMaine, Massachusettes, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Washington D.C.

In Metro Detroit, a 2 p.m. launch party will be held at the New Way Bar, 23130 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale.

The company said it has not changed the recipe and has no plans to do so.

Last year, the wheat ale celebrated its 30th anniversary. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the long-celebrated unofficial spring kickoff day an official holiday by proclaiming March 23 to be "Oberon Day" in Michigan.

In 2021, Australian-based beer company Lion announced it was buying Oberon's maker, Bell's Brewery, as owner Larry Bell eyed retirement from the 36-year-old company. The sale put Bell's in alignment with Colorado's New Belgium Brewery, which Lion acquired in 2019.