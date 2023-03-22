Dining calendar: New menu items for spring, Ramadan meals and more

Iftar meals for Ramadan at Pattternz Restaurant: This family owned and operated Syrian restaurant will offer iftar meals on Friday and Saturday during Ramadan. Week one is kabsah with foul medames, shish barak, cheese berak, salad, hummus, yalanji, fried kibbeh, lentil soup, dates and tea. The menu changes each week for the next five weeks. $39.95 for adults, $19.95 for 7 and younger. 38944 Dequindre, Sterling Heights. (586) 693-5700. pattternz.com.

La Jalisciense offers squash blossom quesadillas: To offer something different for the Lenten season and to celebrate spring, family owned restaurant and market La Jalisciense is offering squash blossom quesadillas. “Quesadillas are a staple in Mexican cuisine, but squash blossom quesadillas are a novelty in Detroit, even though they are common in Mexico City,” said chef Jose Manual Vargas Jr. in a media alert. “They’re light and airy and taste of the upcoming seasons filled with sunshine.” The quesadillas have squash blossoms, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and are fried in homemade tortillas and garnished with lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco. They’ll be on the menu through April 6. 3923 Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 551-0522. Lajalisciensedetroit.com.

Olga’s Ann Arbor gets a Desiree Kelly mural: The first of many murals has been installed at the Olga’s Kitchen in Ann Arbor, done by Detroit artist Desiree Kelly. More murals are expected to go up at Olga’s locations in Michigan and Illinois. The unveiling of the mural is in conjunction with Women’s History Month. The brand recently announced that the applications for the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation grants for women entrepreneurs is open. Apply at olgas.com/foundation-form through May 6.

French Cow crepe shop takeover at Treat Dreams: The Midtown location of Treat Dreams ice cream shop will temporarily host the French Cow crepe shop through the end of April. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun, the menu will have sweet and savory crepes, baguette sandwiches, coffee and a limited menu of Treat Dreams ice cream. From 5-8:30 p.m. Wed.-Sun. the full Treat Dreams menu will be offered. 4160 Cass, Detroit. Treat-dreams.com.

Zana Birmingham launches happy hour: Take advantage of some late-afternoon deals at this upscale, contemporary restaurant, including wines by the glass and seasonal craft cocktails for $7, $2 oysters and other small plates like shrimp cocktail, calamari, marinated olives, bacon and rosemary chili almonds. 4-6 p.m. Tues.-Fri. at the bar. 210 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. Zanabham.com.

Casa Pernoi launches lunch and happy hour: Another Birmingham hot spot, chef Luciano DelSignore’s Casa Pernoi is now serving lunch starting this week, and has added a happy hour (3-6 p.m. Wed.-Fri.) with dishes under $10 and daily drink specials. The lunch menu has appetizers, salads, pasta and entrees like the Casa burger, roasted branzino, veal parm and more. Lunch hours are 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed.-Fri. and dinner is served at 5 p.m. Tues.-Sat. 310 Maple, Birmingham. (248) 940-0000. Casapernoi.com.

Domino’s Pizza is half off this week: In celebration of March Madness, Ann Arbor-based pizza chain Domino’s is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas when you order online at dominos.com or through the mobile app and other online avenues. The deal is good for carryout and delivery and runs through Sunday. Dominos.com.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm reopens April 1: After a pause for the winter, this canal side restaurant in Jefferson Chalmers is reopening with new locally sourced menu items, a renovated space with more grab-and-go retail options, expanded hours, a bar, live music and more community-based events. An upstairs space is available for private events for up to 100 guests seated. Starting April 1, Coriander Kitchen’s new hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon. and Wed.-Fri. for grab-and-go and 4:30-9 p.m. for hot menu; both services available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Closed Tuesdays. 14601 Riverside, Detroit. (313) 882-4434. corianderkitchenandfarm.com.

Fogo de Chao adds plant-based entrees and nonalcoholic drinks: Dallas-based Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao has added plant-based dishes to its Market Table selection, and a list of nonalcoholic and low-alcohol cocktails. Find seared tofu with miso black bean pasta and roasted power vegetable bowl, plus spring hummus, apple manchego salad, baby kale and mango salad and more. 301 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 817-1800. Fogodechao.com.

Melody Baetens