Baobab Fare owners eye a second location on Detroit's east side

East African restaurant Baobab Fare is one of the city's most popular and buzzed-about destinations, thanks to national accolades and well-deserved local fanfare.

It's no wonder, then, that owners Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere are looking to expand with a second location for Baobab Fare.

According to city documents, the restaurateurs are hoping to purchase a building at 16900 E. Warren from the City of Detroit for $145,000 for the purpose of a second Baobab Fare location. The East English Village building is in a former tax office on East Warren between Outer Drive and Cadieux.

Mamba and Nijimbere are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes. The final list of nominees will be announced next week. Recently Mamba was featured on an episode of the Food Network show "Chopped." He won the episode, taking home $10,000, which he donated to two charities.

The pair opened the first Baobab Fare in New Center in early 2021, serving comfort food from their native Burundi with a focused, informative and well-received menu, plus coffee, tea and their own bottled juice brand, Ji. Since then, the restaurant has been highlighted on many lists, including Esquire's "Best New Restaurants in America” and The Detroit News' "Best New Restaurants of 2021."

The Detroit News has reached out to Baobab Fare for further details.

More:Detroit chef wins ‘Chopped’ episode, donates winnings

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens