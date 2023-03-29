Dining calendar: April wine dinners, food festivals and more

Italian Spring Takeover at Framebar: This month chefs Gabriel and Gabriela Botezan will offer a spring Italian menu in the bar area of Frame in Hazel Park. The a la carte menu will have antipasti like focaccia bread, seafood salad and pasta e fagioli, plus pasta dishes, seafood, steak and dessert like affogato. The residency runs now through April 30. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. Walk-ins welcome, or book a reservation at framehazelpark.com.

Ramadan Suhoor Festival at Fairlane Town Center: This food festival and food truck rally for Ramadan continues inside heated and lighted tents in the Fairlane Town Center parking lot. Expect food and sweets vendors of all sorts, plus merchandise and nonprofit organizations. 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Fri.-Sat. plus April 7-9 and April 14-15. $5 admission, $10 for families. 18900 Michigan, Dearborn. ramadansuhoorfest.com.

Fried PB&J at Rock Bar: To celebrate National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day, which is Sunday, the Rock Bar inside the Hollywood Casino at Greektown is giving away fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches topped with whipped cream (normally $7.50). Get the free sandwiches at 11 a.m. Sunday while supplies last. 1211 Chrysler Drive, Detroit. (313) 223-2999. hollywoodgreektown.com.

Discover M: Cena Series at M Cantina: This Dearborn Mexican restaurant and cocktail lounge will host chefs from all over the globe with their Cena Series. Up first is chef Tlaltekiti Rivera from Tafer Resorts from Quintana Roo, Cancun with M Cantina’s executive chef Junior Merino. They’ll present a seven-course meal focused on corn, with each dish paired with cocktails or wine. 6 p.m. Mon. $225 per person. 13214 Michigan, Dearborn. resy.com/cities/det/venues/m-cantina/events/discover-m-cena-series-2023-04-03.

Piedmont Wine Dinner at Oak & Reel: Enjoy a four-course Italian wine dinner featuring the wines of Piedmont. Each course from chef and owner Jared Gadbaw will be paired with a wine from import label the Piedmont Guy. 6:30 p.m. April 10. $185 per person. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. exploretock.com/oakandreel/event/private/1efbe7d4-54f9-4d34-8e5b-7cc7d06c4657.

The Big Cheese Mac & Cheese Festival at Kellogg Arena: What’s an hour or two drive for a huge macaroni and cheese fan? Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena will host the event, which features more than a dozen mac and cheese vendors, games, live music, wine tastings and more. Attendees can vote on their favorite mac and cheese. 3-7 p.m. April 15. $5 admission, $3-$7 per sample. 1 McCamly Square, Battle Creek. Thebigcheesebc.com.

More food and drink news

Traverse City Whiskey Co. launches Finishing Series: This Michigan-based distillery has released a series of three whiskey labels finished up to 12 months in unique wine cases. The port barrel finish bourbon, cab franc barrel finish straight rye whiskey and sherry barrel finish high-rye bourbon are sold for $59.99 per bottle at the tasting rooms in Traverse City and Ferndale and online at tcwhiskey.com.

Freekeh Harvest chips launches in Michigan: Woman-owned and Michigan-based company Freekah Harvest Baked Pita Chips are now being carried by area stores, including Vince & Joe’s and other specialty markets. Founded by Leslie Touma, who worked with chef Michael Fusano to develop the snack chip, Freekeh Harvest uses the protein-packed grain freekeh, which is high in fiber and protein. Learn more at freekehharvest.com.

Melody Baetens