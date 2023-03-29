Chefs from Sozai, Saffron de Twah, Selden Standard and Marrow get James Beard nominations

The Detroit News

Of the 13 Michigan chefs, restaurateurs, bakers and restaurants named on the James Beard Awards semifinalists list announced in January, five have made the final ballot.

Hajime Sato from Clawson's Sozai restaurant is a nominee for the Outstanding Chef award, along with four other chefs from around the United States.

In the Best Chefs: Great Lakes category, Omar Anani of Saffron de Twah, Andy Hollyday of Selden Standard and Sarah Welch of Marrow are three of the five chefs nominated for the category. The category includes chefs working in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Spencer restaurant in Ann Arbor is a nominee for the national category of Outstanding Wine and Beverage Program.

While based in New York, Detroit native Charlie Mitchell of his Clover Hill restaurant in Brooklyn was nominated in the Emerging Chef category.

Named after 20th century American culinary great and prolific cookbook author James Beard, the awards are considered the country's highest honor for culinary excellence. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to "celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability."

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Visit jamesbeard.org/awards for more information.