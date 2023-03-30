These flavors surprised us at Chicken Guy, opening Saturday in Livonia

There is a lot of excitement around Guy Fieri's first Michigan location of his fast-casual restaurant Chicken Guy.

While Livonia has no shortage of chicken restaurants — a Chick-fil-A and a Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken opened recently in the Wayne County suburb — a national celebrity like Fieri bringing one of his restaurants to town is making headlines.

Lines are expected when Chicken Guy, which serves fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, fries and shakes, opens on Saturday. While Fieri won't be in attendance during Saturday's opening, he said he's hoping to visit Metro Detroit soon.

It's the first of 20 Chicken Guy restaurants expected to open in Michigan in the next few years, a project between Fieri and Planet Hollywood restaurateur and local franchisee the Tomey Group, which also owns 50 Jimmy John's in the state.

"I’m glad the folks in Livonia are going to have the chance to have the first (Chicken Guy in Michigan)," Fieri told The Detroit News. "The Tomey Group is awesome, they’re fired up and we’ve got it on the books to do 20 of these. So you guys get to be the first ones to experience it."

"It's a little bit different than Jimmy John's, it's more of a destination spot, I feel," Anthony Tomey told The Detroit News, adding that they plan to consider all six counties in southeast Michigan for their other 19 Chicken Guy locations. "We picked Livonia (to start) because it's central, the city's kind of booming at this point, it really is compared to five years ago ... and it had a readily available drive-thru with the perfect amount of space that we needed."

"If we could go Livonia, Shelby Township ... I'd love to be in Ann Arbor and do this kind of like I did with Jimmy John's. I made a box for myself, and then I kind of filled in the box from there," he said. "Then maybe one Downriver or Novi, but it all really kind of depends on real estate. The real estate is the key to everything ... what's available, what the price is."

The Detroit News and other members of the media were invited to a pre-opening event at Chicken Guy earlier this week to taste the food. Here's what surprised us the most:

The chicken stands out

How many chicken sandwiches will satisfy a nation? We may never have the answer, but at least at Chicken Guy, they're offering something a little different than your basic, crispy fried chicken patty. The breading on the pressure-fried tenders is noticeably light and crispy, not super greasy.

The stark-white chicken meat is juicy and has been brined with lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk. The chicken here is sold as meals of three or five tenders, or as a signature sandwich made up of two tenders.

Fieri said that they're making "real-deal chicken, really simple."

"People have such a choice these days of where they want to eat and the consumer, the guests, have a great palate now. It’s not just like, oh I’ll eat anything," he said. "They really have a difference between what they want. How much chicken did I get and how much batter did I get? Our chicken has a little bit of batter and a lot of chicken, a lot of flavor, and not processed flavor."

Wasabi honey is money

We tried as many of the 22 signature sauces that we could get our hands on, and all were high quality, albeit pretty standard for dipping sauces.

One that stood out for its color, flavor and consistency was the wasabi honey, a thin dipping sauce that we want to use on every thing: chicken, biscuits, salad dressing, you name it. It's made with simply wasabi, honey and lime and has a sweet, herbal, citrus flavor. Other favorites include the bourbon brown sugar BBQ, the blue cheese and the buttermilk ranch, which was thick and creamy and peppered with delicious dill.

There are salads

Redundantly called "salad bowls," the Chicken Guy menu does offer three tasty salads loaded with ingredients. The Mexican street corn salad has charred corn and other vegetables and the BBQ chopped chicken has romaine, black beans, crispy tortilla chips and both the brown sugar BBQ sauce and the housemade buttermilk ranch sauce.

There's also a classic chopped Caesar salad. All three salads come with your choice of grilled or crispy fried tenders and all are under $10.

They aren't Hollywood prices

Chicken Guy is fast-casual, so it's very close to being fast food — you order at the counter or go through the drive-thru — but not quite the traditional fast food, heat-lamp vibe that you may think of. Price-wise, their chicken sandwiches are a smidge higher than the ones at Chick-fil-A, but not as much as you'd pay at the average sit-down restaurants.

Combos include your choice of three tenders, six tenders or a tender sandwich plus fries and a fountain drink and run $11-$13.40; kids combos are $7. All individual items are under $10. The classic "Sauce Boss" chicken sandwich is $7. Flavortown shakes are $7. Most food items come with two sauces and additional ones are 50 cents.

More:Q&A: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks chicken, says Michigan is the 'real deal'

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens