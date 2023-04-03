Beloved Thang Long restaurant in Madison Heights closes

Some people thought it was an April Fool's joke over the weekend when word spread that Thang Long Thai and Vietnamese Restaurant had permanently closed.

"We sorry closed forever," reads the restaurant's updated Google listing, stating that it's "permanently closed."

Widely considered to be one of the area's best Vietnamese restaurants and an under-rated gem that was part of Madison Heights' fantastic and diverse dining scene, Thang Long had an extensive menu of rice, vermicelli, curry and soup dishes, plus a wide array of beverages like bubble tea, blended drinks and Vietnamese coffee.

On Monday, the restaurant at 27641 John R was dark, empty and appeared to be in a state of deconstruction. Signs from Gerdom Realty were posted listing the strip mall property as available.

