Dining calendar: New menu at Hazel's, Wyandotte Restaurant Week and more

Eastern Shore menu launches at Hazel’s: The newest menu at Birmingham seafood restaurant Hazel’s is inspired by the Eastern Shore and features fresh-caught blue crab. Kicking off this week, the new bill of fare has soft shell crab po'boy sandwiches, whole fish dishes, seafood towers, peel-and-eat shrimp, tinned fish, crab legs and blue crab that is ready for shucking with mallets, drawn butter, lemon and vinegar. The woman-owned and operated restaurant, which recently did some remodeling to the entrance area, is open Tues.-Sun. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714. Eatathazels.com.

Passover Dinner at Zingerman’s Roadhouse: Chef Bob Bennett and his team are serving a menu of Passover favorites at Zingerman’s Roadhouse. Choose from the Creole matzo ball soup, chopped liver pureed with onions, hard boiled eggs and Tabasco, gefilte fish with poached whitefish quenelles, onions and carrots, Atlantic salmon with tarragon butter, Sephardic short ribs and more, including chocolate orange Passover torte. The menu runs through April 13. 2501 Jackson, Ann Arbor. (734) 663-3663. zingermansroadhouse.com.

King’s Bakery opens in Canton: A Dearborn favorite for flatbreads and sandwiches, King’s Bakery has opened a second location in Canton this week. Hours during its soft opening for the month of Ramadan will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Once fully open, they’ll serve 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tues.-Sun. 42122 Ford, Canton. (734) 359-3838.

Pickle and Beer Pairing event at Sherwood Brewing Company: Finally, a beverage pairing event for the serious pickle lover. This event features six pickled courses paired with a Sherwood Brewing craft beer. Expect kimchi, cucumber salad, bread and butter pulled pork slider and other pickled ingredients. 7 p.m. April 19. $40 per person, $45 if purchased after April 10. 45689 Hayes, Shelby Township. (586) 532-9669. sherwoodbrewing.com/pickle-beer-pairing.

Tuscany Wine and Margarita Workshops at the Upright: Located on the lower level of upscale Italian restaurant Oak & Reel, the Upright cocktail lounge, along with sommelier Melissa Wilson and AHD Vintners rep Vanessa Evans, will host a workshop exploring how to taste like a sommelier. The event looks at the principles behind food and wine pairings, a look at wine production and, of course, wine samples and some small bites. 6 and 8 p.m. April 20. $75 per person. If margaritas are more your speed, later this month the Upright will host Heaven Hill brand spirit specialist Lynn House for a margarita workshop that includes the history of the drink, margarita samples and a chance to build your own, plus small bites. 6:30 p.m. April 24. $100 per person. 2921 E. Grand River, Detroit. www.exploretock.com/oakandreel

Wyandotte Restaurant Week: Celebrate the food and dining in this waterfront Downriver community that aims to shine a light on Wyandotte’s many restaurants, bars, bakeries and cafes. Look for two-for-one specials, deals and other features. April 23-30. Participating restaurants will be listed at Wyandotte.net.

