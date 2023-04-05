Food trucks return for lunch in downtown Detroit Monday

Downtown office workers and residents have plenty of lunchtime options within walking distance of the city's center, and starting Monday they'll have even more.

The popular, rotating cast of food trucks and trailers, called Downtown Street Eats, returns to Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade next week from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and will continue weekdays through October. Downtown Street Eats food truck programming will also pop up for big events downtown this year, like the Grand Prix, concerts and the Detroit tree-lighting ceremony.

The revolving lineup of about 80 food businesses is curated by the Downtown Detroit Partnership and Jennyfer Crawford of Detroit-based Ask Jennyfer brand marketing firm.

“In addition to the daily lunchtime food offerings at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade, this year we’re excited to incorporate events and activities to expand engagement surrounding the program, such as a Battle of the Burgers on Aug. 24, National Burger Day," Crawford said in a press release announcing the food trucks' return.

“Curating the Downtown Streets Eats program for the Downtown Detroit Partnership is incredibly rewarding, as we provide a large platform for small businesses looking to grow.”

The DDP says the Downtown Street Eats program attracts more than 2,500 people per weekday.

New to the program this year is the eye-catching Belly It food trailer. A project for former Takoi chef de cuisine Anthony Redman, Belly It serves Asian-inspired sandwiches and rice bowls. Belly It makes its Downtown Street Eats debut April 13 and 14.

Look for bulgogi cheesesteaks on a hoagie roll, spicy fried chicken on brioche, Hennessy-marinated lamb leg on a pita, plus vegan and vegetarian options. Being part of this high-visibility program will help the brand get one step closer to its goal of opening a brick-and-mortar location, said Redman.

Here's the schedule for opening week:

April 10: Hero or Villain, B.L. Ellis Catering, Cousins Main Lobster, Los Dos Amigos Taco and Rolling Stoves

April 11: Big Bo's Grill, Cousins Main Lobster, Los Dos Amigos Taco, Rolling Stoves and Spice Rack

April 12: Buffy's Mexi-Casian Grill, Max Chicago Style Italian Beef, Mr. Creole, Pike Ur Way, Sonny's Hamburgers and Stix and Stone

April 13: Belly It, Buffy's Mexi-Casian Grill, Poke Ur Way, Sonny's Hamburgers, Spice Rack and Stix and Stone

April 14: Belly It, Max Chicago Style Italian Beef, Poke Ur Way, Rollin' Stone Pizza, Rolling Stoves and Shredderz

More food truck schedules and programming at all downtown Detroit parks can be found at DowntownDetroit.org/events.