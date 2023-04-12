Dining news and events: new menu items, wine dinners and more

More burgers at Zana Birmingham: Sunday is for juicy burgers at upscale neighborhood restaurant Zana in Birmingham. From 4-7 p.m. Sundays, they’ll serve high-end burgers like the “One Night Stand” with a half-pound of brisket short rib patty, slab of bacon, grilled local mushrooms, raclette cheese, fried shallots and bourbon mustard on a challah bun for $30. Their popular smash burger is also on the Sunday menu, $20, and the weekday happy hour menu, which is 4-6 p.m. Tues.-Fri. 210 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 800-6568. Zanabham.com.

New menu items at Alchemi: Owner and chef of popular downtown Royal Oak date night spot Alchemi, Johnny Prepolec, has rolled out a new menu of seasonal spring cuisine with a focus on seafood. Look for San Francisco-style cioppino, a seafood stew, a calamari salad and other seafood specials, plus other additions such as New York strip meatballs stuffed with house-made cheese. Open for dinner Thurs.-Sun. 215 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 675-8875. alchemiroyaloak.com.

DeVries & Co. Parmesan Wheel Pasta Dinner at Detroit Vineyards: Two Eastern Market-area businesses are teaming up for a dinner for cheese lovers. Enjoy a three-course meal featuring creamy pasta prepared in a giant Parmesan cheese wheel, with each course paired with a Detroit Vineyards wine. 7 p.m. Fri. $90. 1000 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 265-3938. detroitvineyards.com/dv-events.

Pizza Cat opens in Westland: The latest location for fun pizza restaurant Pizza Cat is in Westland. Featuring round pizza with cheese and toppings all the way to the crust, Pizza Cat has gluten-free and keto-friendly crusts, plus chicken wings, bagel sandwiches and other food. For the grand opening, the Westland location will sell small cheese-and-pepperoni pizzas for $4.20 until 4:20 p.m. April 20. 30915 Ann Arbor Trail, Westland. Pizzacat.com.

Dunkin' opens in Greektown: There's another opportunity to stay caffeinated in the downtown area with the recent opening of Dunkin' at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown both inside the casino's food court and on the first floor of the hotel. Both have Dunkin' on Tap cold beverage features, plus hot coffee, doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches and other food. Both are open now, but there will be a grand opening party 4-6 p.m. April 20 with coupons and prizes. The franchisee, the OM Group, will also make a $3,000 donation to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan in partnership with the Dunkin's Joy in Childhood Foundation. 1200 S. Antoine and 555 E. Lafayette, Detroit. dunkindonuts.com.

Hospice of Michigan’s Barley, BBQ & Beats Fundraiser at Saint Andrew’s Hall: Attendees will enjoy hand-crafted whiskey cocktails and barbecue from local restaurants, play games and listen to live music from Luke Winslow-King and Good Gravy. Confirmed vendors include C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse, Chef Dunny, Detroit City Distillery, Slows Bar BQ, Woodpile BBQ Shack, Two James Spirits and more. Proceeds will benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access program, which helps ensure end-of-life care for all, regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay. 5-9 p.m. April 21. $50 in advance, $75 at the door. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. Hom.org/bbb.

Mothfire Brewing Co. to open taproom in Ann Arbor: Set to open this June, Mothfire Brewing Co.’s new taphouse and brewery will have state-of-the-art brewing equipment, a wood-fired pizza school bus and a large patio for parties, live music and art. Coming late spring to 713 W. Ellsworth, Ann Arbor. Mothfire.com.

Melody Baetens