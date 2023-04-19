Dining news and events: 4/20 celebrations, new Detroit restaurants and more morsels

Dining and food calendar

420 Market at the Peterboro: Chinese restaurant and bar the Peterboro will host a patio party Thursday with DJs, shopping, food and drinks, including a CBD mocktail and the signature 420 punch. Vendors will have jewelry, clothing and 420-themed items. 4:20-10 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 420 Peterboro, Detroit. (313) 462-8106. Thepeterboro.com.

White Castle celebrates 4/20: To honor the unofficial, but much celebrated holiday of cannabis fans, White Castle will offer those with the munchies a deal on Thursday, which is April 20, or 4/20. Use the code CRAVINGS when ordering online and get 20% off. Visit whitecastle.com for locations.

AHD Vintners wine dinner at Highlands: This spring wine tasting will showcase wines from AHD Vintners, featuring whites and reds from France, Italy and elsewhere. The hard-to-find bottles will be available for purchase to those attending the tasting, which includes more than 20 wines to sample, small bites and three hours parking. 6 p.m. Thurs. $95 per person, book via the Resy app. 400 Renaissance Center, Floor 72, Detroit. (313) 877-9090. Highlandsdetroit.com.

Slice for Life fundraiser at Buddy’s: The 47th annual Slice for Life fundraiser is Monday at all Buddy’s Pizza locations. The brand will donate 20% of all sales that day to Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Since the first Slice of Life event in 1976 Buddy’s has raised more than $3 million for the nonprofit. Visit buddyspizza.com for locations and ordering.

Chef Rohani Foulkes of Folk Detroit at Frame: Enjoy an authentic Australian feast with Rohani Foulkes and Kyle Coppock of Folk Detroit. The multi-course dinner starts with a ploughman’s plate with Tasmanian honey and brewers’ yeast butter, macadamia dukka hummus and fresh and pickled vegetables, with a main dish of deconstructed meat pie with chicken, sea asparagus, basil and lime leaf, plus a tea plate for dessert. 7 p.m. May 18 and 19. Tickets, $100 plus tax and fees, just went on sale this week. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/aussie-feast-chef-rohani-foulkes-folk-detroit.

More restaurant news

Alpino sets opening date: Anticipated Corktown restaurant Alpino will open on May 1. Inspired by the bounty and traditions of the European Alps, this new restaurant is located where Lady of the House was. Starting next month it will be open seven days a week with indoor and outdoor seating and a full bar. Expect Fondue Sundays, live music, a private dining area, rare wines and other features. 1426 Bagley, Detroit. alpinodetroit.com.

Sahara Restaurant & Grill open in District Detroit: Specializing in Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Chaldean cuisine, Sahara Restaurant & Grill has opened its latest location in the District Detroit, the walkable strip near the Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week, the restaurant is now open for lunch and dinner daily. 77 W. Columbia, Detroit. (313) 888-9909. newsahara.com.

New bar and restaurant coming to downtown Detroit: Elia Group, the group behind Parc, the Anchor Bar, 220 Merrill and other restaurants, announced two new concepts coming to downtown Detroit this summer. Zuzu will be a Asian restaurant with sushi, and dishes cooked by wok, wood-fired grill or charcoal oven. The detail-oriented atmosphere hopes to create “a sexy and theatrical experience." On the second floor will be Upstairs Bar, a luxe lounge and club with craft cocktails, small plates and sushi. Both concepts will open in July at 511 Woodward in downtown Detroit.

Lockhart’s BBQ announces new pitmaster: Royal Oak barbecue restaurant Lockhart’s has welcomed chef and pitmaster Davis Herr-Williams to the longstanding business. He’s worked around town at Blue Tractor BBQ in Ann Arbor, Sylvan Table in Sylvan Lake and Honest John’s in Detroit. “My goal is to help make this the best barbecue restaurant in Michigan,” he said in a media alert. Some new menu items include a smoked corned beef sandwich, mac and cheese shepherd’s pie and a BBQ bowl. 202 E. Third, Royal Oak. (248) 584-4227. Lockhartsbbq.com.

Halo Burger teams up with Mott Community College for 100th anniversary billboard: Founded in Flint, Halo Burger fast food chain is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. As part of the celebration the brand offered a $1,000 scholarship to Mott Community College student Joseph Buffington, who got the most votes for his Halo Burger billboard design. The red-and-white billboard reads “100 years of good food and good people” with the brand’s logo.

Melody Baetens