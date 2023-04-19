With business strong post-pandemic, Oyaki Sushi restaurant owner has plans for expansion

The pandemic forced a lot of restaurant owners to streamline, cut the fat and pivot, pivot, pivot to stay afloat.

In Dearborn Heights, however, one businessman is growing and strengthening his restaurant business and planning one expansion after another. Oyaki Sushi owner Ashrf Saad didn't panic in 2020 when most businesses screeched to a halt.

Early last year, carryout business was so heavy that it was impeding the restaurant's ability to serve guests in a timely manner. His solution was to open Oyaki To Go, a carryout-only station in the same strip mall as the sit-down restaurant. Now dine-in guests get the full attention in the original space, and he has a second kitchen and register one storefront down for carryout orders.

"We were so busy it was an average of 40 to 45 minutes for dining in and an hour for to-go, and now we've dropped to 15 minutes for both," he said, adding that the two major things that will bring your business down is when quality and service slips, and he couldn't have that.

Next month will be the grand opening of a private event space in the back of Oyaki To Go with seating for around 100 in a contemporary dining room developed by Metro Detroit company K. Evan Designs, which also did the booth-centric layout of main restaurant. The room can be rented for showers, birthday parties, business meetings and more. Soon, Saad will open another Oyaki location in Dearborn, and he has plans for an upscale steakhouse.

People told Saad it was risky to open a sushi restaurant when he started in 2015, but he didn't listen. So how did a Syrian immigrant, now a United States citizen, come to run a successful Japanese cuisine business in Dearborn Heights?

Saad, who also has a quality inspection business, said he visited more than 100 sushi restaurants in Michigan before opening Oyaki. He made note of the menus, atmosphere, furniture, aromas and service, making notes of what he liked and didn't like for his own project.

"I love sushi, I eat a lot of sushi and every time I go to a sushi place I see that it's so busy," he said. "So I said, 'OK, I'm going to have a sushi place.'"

Oyaki the restaurant is a sleek and comfortable dine-in experience with a full pan-Asian menu of sushi, bibimbap, teriyaki, dumplings, donburi and bento boxes. It's also halal and alcohol-free.

Inspired by his father, who said, "if you're going to do something, do it right," Saad opened the sushi restaurant with seven chefs so that when the business grew to actually need that many, he'd be ready.

"If you're ready from day one, the customer will come back," he said. "I like to be ready 200%, not 100%."

Being an immigrant, Saad didn't panic when the pandemic forced restaurants to shut down. He said he didn't take any government assistance for the restaurant and instead just stayed focused and eventually expanded the carryout side of the business.

He's seen rough times before. When he came to America from Syria in 1993 he had $800 in his pocket. He was a dentist, but his certification didn't translate here so he had to switch gears. Over the years he built a successful quality control business and is now a growing restaurateur. He says he's thankful.

"I love this country. I love the opportunity it's given me. It really saved my life and my family's life," he said. "This is now my country. They opened the doors for me, they give me the opportunity. I came with nothing. They accept me."

Saad and his team will host an open house for the special events room on May 6 with food, giveaways and live music with eclectic acoustic folk group Voxanna. The party is 6-9 p.m. at Oyaki To Go, 26348 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

Find Oyaki Sushi restaurant two storefronts down at 26354 Ford Road. Visit oyakis.com to view the menu, order carryout or make a reservation.

