Dining calendar: Mother's Day options, spring dining events and other news

Mother's Day dining ideas

All details are for May 14 unless noted. Reservations required or strongly recommended except where noted.

220 Merrill: This holiday, the a la carte brunch menu at this tony downtown Birmingham spot will be served all day, including stacks of fluffy bananas foster pancakes, Fruity Pebbles French toast, tableside mimosa bars and other glam options. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 220 Merrill, Birmingham. Experience220.com.

Andiamo Warren: The Italian restaurant’s elegant banquet hall will be able to serve many during a brunch buffet featuring honey-glazed ham, herb-roasted beef, made-to-order omelets, pasta, dessert and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $49.95 adults, $22 ages 5-10 (plus tax and 18% automatic gratuity). 7096 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200. Visit andiamoitalia.com Mother’s Day programming at Andiamo’s other locations.

Bavarian Inn: This German-American attraction will host its annual Mother’s Day buffet with breakfast items and classic Frankenmuth dishes starting at 11 a.m. for $42.50 for adults, $21.50 ages 8-12 and $13.95 ages 3-7. Bavarian Inn Restaurant is also doing a family takeout meal for $199 that feeds 6-8 people with a hickory-smoked boneless ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked dressing, buttered noodles and a veggie side. 713 S. Main, Frankenmuth. To place an order or reserve a table, call (800) BAVARIA. Bavarianinn.com.

Benstein Grille: Bring mom and the gang for a brunch or dinner buffet. Brunch has breakfast, lunch, frittatas, maple-glazed ham, pasta salads, smoked salmon and more, and runs from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with a cost of $34 for adults, $19 ages 4-12 and $14 mimosas with $1 refills. The dinner buffet service has prime rib, maple-glazed ham, pasta, shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon, bread, salads and more from 4-8 p.m. and costs $42 for adults and $21 ages 4-12. Credit card deposit required for reservations. No parties larger than 10 people. 2435 Benstein, Commerce Township. (248) 624-4100.

Community House of Birmingham: A historic, nonprofit destination, the Community House is hosting a buffet-style Mother’s Day brunch in the Wallace Ballroom with sliced beef tenderloin with lavender butter, wild mushroom roasted chicken, chocolate waffles with strawberry rhubarb syrup and other gourmet breakfast and brunch offerings. 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. $75 adults, $30 children older than 3. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. (248) 644-5832. Communityhouse.com/event/mothers-day-brunch.

Folk Detroit: Reservations are open now for this all-inclusive Mother’s Day weekend brunch with choice of entree, specialty boozy beverages, bottomless drip coffee and more, plus fresh florals and other add-ons. Price starts at $65 per person. May 13-14. 1701 Trumbull, Detroit. Reserve and order at folkcorktown.as.me/mothers-day-weekend-brunch.

Frame: Chef Gabriel Botezan will present a Mother’s Day weekend dinner and brunch titled “Tapas con Madre” with a tapas-style dinner on May 13 and a Spanish brunch on May 14. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. May 13 and 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 14. $65 per person plus fees and tax, wine pairings available for an extra cost. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/tapas-con-madre-spanish-mothers-day.

Hazel’s: Opening early on Mother’s Day, this woman-owned, chef-driven neighborhood restaurant will serve a soft-shell crab Benedict, cinnamon rolls, breakfast strudel, oysters, their famous Georgian cheese bread and much more. Brunch menu runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and the full menu until 9 p.m. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714. Eatathazels.com.

Highlands: Typically closed Sundays, this upscale restaurant at the top of the Renaissance Center will have “elevated brunch offerings,” carving stations and all the other fixings for a classy Mother’s Day buffet brunch this year. Seatings start as early as 10:30 a.m. $65 adults, $25 ages 12 and younger. 400 Renaissance Center, 72nd Floor, Detroit. resy.com/cities/det/venues/highlands-and-high-bar/events/mothers-day-2023-2023-05-14.

Joe Muer Bloomfield Hills: If seafood is Mom’s thing, take her to Joe Muer for the grand brunch buffet with a sushi bar, as well as Dearborn ham, gourmet dessert and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $79 adults, $30 ages 6-12 (plus tax and 18% automatic gratuity). 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609. Joemuer.com.

Mario’s: Prime rib roast, peel-and-eat shrimp, breakfast, salads, dessert and more are part of the Mother’s Day brunch offerings at this Midtown Italian mainstay. $40 adults, $18 ages 12 and younger. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616. Mariosdetroit.com.

Saffron de Twah: Seating is limited for this special Mother’s Day Moroccan brunch with breakfast and lunch dishes from James Beard Award-nominated chef Omar Anani, plus nonalcoholic drinks. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 7636 Gratiot, Detroit. Reservation books open Monday at saffrondetwah.com. (586) 359-6138.

Zingerman’s Roadhouse: Chef Bob Bennett has specials for Mom like a trio of house-made biscuit and cinnamon rolls topped with bourbon caramel sauce and smoked rib-eye and eggs, plus drink specials including lavender lattes. 2501 Jackson, Ann Arbor. (734) 663-3663. zingermansroadhouse.com/reservations.

Spring dining events

Fish & Chips pop up at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: Eat fish and chips from a real British chef as Cornman Farms’ executive chef and owner Kieron Hale serves battered cod with thick, salty fries and a selection of sauces for $22. Beer and wine are also available for purchase. Order online and pick up at the farm, sit and picnic on the property or take your meal home. Noon-6 p.m. Sat. 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter. shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com/collections/fish-chips/products/april-29-fish-chips.

Sunday Market at Midwest Buddhist Meditation Center: Shop for fresh and packaged Thai food, snacks, beverages and other items at this family friendly, monthly market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun., May 14 and every other Sunday June 11-Nov. 12. 29750 Ryan, Warren. (586) 573-2666. Mbmcmichigan.org.

Fried Chicken & Caviar pop-up Mondays at Petty Cash: A 16-week residency kicks off Monday at Petty Cash restaurant on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion. Chefs Chi Walker and Nik Cole will serve a menu of brunch dishes to get your week started right. Besides their signature dish of fried chicken and caviar, the menu has meatloaf and mash sandwiches, a lamb burger, pancakes, grits and gravy, collard greens fried rice and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays. 20050 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 380-6336. pettycashdetroit.com.

Breakfast Loft is back: A cool third-level breakfast and brunch spot in Detroit’s Rivertown district is back next week. Owner Micah Jenkins is bringing back the Breakfast Loft in the space above Steve’s Soul Food. Starting Thursday, guests who make reservations online can be privy to the code to access a secret menu. “We’ve built this community of brunch-goers and wanted to do something fun to give them a unique experience with new dishes we may add to our menu,” said Jenkins. 1440 Franklin, Detroit. Thebreakfastloftdetroit.com.

Women in Culinary Apprenticeship Scholarship Gala at Grosse Pointe Yacht Club: Enjoy dishes from Detroit chefs Ederique Goudia, Amanda Saab, Genevieve Vang and more at this fundraising event for women in the culinary industry. WDET’s Ann Delisi hosts and the even has live music from Blackman and Caldwell with Killer Diller. Every $5,000 raised will provide a scholarship for a female apprentice student. 6-9:30 p.m. May. 4. $85 and up. 788 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. eventbrite.com/e/women-in-culinary-apprenticeship-scholarship-gala-tickets-565353917787.

Dirty Dog Jazz Café celebrates 15 years with new format: Grosse Pointe Farms destination Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe will mark its 15th anniversary with a tweak in service style. Starting in May, there will be an all-day menu with lunch and dinner Tues.-Thurs. with jazz headliners and a fixed-price menu Fri.-Sat. ($75 per person, which includes the show). “Our lunch service has always been popular, and we’re hoping to take that to new levels,” said chef and GM Andre Neimanis. The fixed-price menu kicks of May 5-6 with jazz guitarist Kris Kurzawa, followed by vocalist Kimmie Horne May 12-13. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 882-5299. Dirtydogjazz.com.

Life Remodeled’s Prom Remodeled at Durfee Innovation Society: This fundraising event aims to give benefactors a chance to relive prom with an upscale twist. Hear music from the Gin Blossoms and Montell Jordan while sampling food from some of the city’s hottest restaurants, including Baobab Fare, Casa Amado, Flowers of Vietnam, Oak & Reel, SheWolf, Townhouse, Union Joints and Wright & Company. 7-11 p.m. May 13. $350 per person. 2470 Collingwood, Detroit. Promremodeled.org.

Aurora Italiana to open in West Bloomfield: From the restaurant group behind Prime 29 Steakhouse, Nara Sushi, PAO and others comes a new Italian restaurant this summer to Maple and Orchard Lake roads. Aurora Italiana will highlight the flavors of Italy’s Amalfi Coast in a 8,500-square-foot space with custom murals and a modern design, plus a banquet room that can seat up to 350. The opening date is to be announced. 6199 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield. Auroraitaliana.com.

Melody Baetens