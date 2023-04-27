Legendary, 'glamorous' and prolific Detroit News restaurant critic Molly Abraham has died

Molly Abraham: Dec. 3, 1930 - April 27, 2023

Detroit journalist and restaurant critic Molly Abraham may have guided Metro Detroit diners for decades on where to eat but she was always humble, down to earth and supportive of others in her field.

The prolific writer and restaurant critic died Thursday of natural causes at age 92, her son Jimmy Doom confirmed to The Detroit News. Abraham penned thousands of reviews and columns for The Detroit News and Free Press during a career that spanned seven decades.

Abraham was The News' restaurant critic and columnist in the 1970s, 2000s and 2010s. Restaurant owners loved Abraham not only because a favorable review from her be good for business, but also because many found her to be honest and not pretentious.

Former colleague and Detroit News music writer Sue Whitall remembers Molly as being "so effervescent and glamorous."

"Molly was one of the most welcoming reporters I ever ran into at The Detroit News," said Whitall. "She would lead groups of us out to lunch downtown, and was full of stories and conversation. If you were lucky enough to go with her to a restaurant that she was reviewing, you got to see the full Molly treatment. She was loved and they would send out dish after dish of things that weren’t even on menu."

"She was also so appreciative of other writers. After she was freelancing for us but working from home, she would send me emails about specific stories, complimenting me on things," said Whitall, adding that Abraham was like a human link between the Detroit Times, the Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News, having worked for all three.

Abraham's byline dates back to the 1950s when she wrote profiles on women of the day for The Detroit Times. In the late '60s she was part of the staff of The Detroit News' weekend section, Tempo, covering the arts and dining. In following years she also held the titles of "amusement writer" and "feature writer."

In her restaurant columns and reviews, Abraham reported the facts in a way that was useful to readers who were familiar with fine dining as well as those who rarely dined out.

A 1972 house advertisement in The Detroit News boasted Abraham as a Detroit-bred columnist who attended school in the city — she was a graduate of the University of Detroit — and wrote about restaurants in New York and San Francisco.

“My job is to reveal the exciting places to go, good places to eat,” she’s quoted saying in the ad. “In my column, I write about a restaurant every week. I don’t try to be a Cordon Bleu type of expert who knows the ingredients of every sauce. I just put myself in the place of a housewife who doesn’t go out all the time.”

A working mom herself, Abraham in 1975 once lent her column space to her young son, Jimmy. He reviewed the “big 3” of fast food, which at the time were Burger King, McDonald’s and Burger Chef.

Abraham was also the restaurant critic for the Detroit Free Press in the 1980s and '90s. There, she produced multiple editions of "Molly Abraham's Restaurants of Detroit," a paperback guide featuring 500 dining reviews.

After reviewing restaurants again for The Detroit News throughout the aughts and '10s, she retired in late 2018.Abraham, who lived in Grosse Pointe, is survived by her sons Doom, Robert Graham and four grandchildren.

