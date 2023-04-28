Alpino Detroit opens Monday in Corktown with cheese, wine and more inspired by the Alps

Corktown will get a taste of Europe's Alpine Mountains when a new, much-anticipated restaurant makes its debut Monday.

Alpino Detroit is opening in a popular and historic location, the stone-cobbled and cozy brick building where Kate Williams' award-winning Lady of the House restaurant made a home. Before that it was neighborhood hangout St. CeCe's, and in another lifetime, Irish bar Baile Corcaigh.

As Alpino, owner and chef David Richter says he wants his restaurant to be a place that "wraps its arms around you."

"More of a neighborhood place," he said, adding that he wants people to feel that warm, European hospitality. "I wanted it to be affordable, I wanted it to be simple."

Richter is a Detroit native who has returned home to open this restaurant and live in Detroit with his wife and child. He's spent the last two decades in the big leagues, working in the New York City dining scene, including at City Winery, which focuses on live music and locally made wines. There, Richter was vice president of operations and helped grow that business from one location to eight across six states.

"I had the Alpino concept in my head before I left, I almost did it in Nashville," he said. "Being blessed with my background in Italian food and wine, working for Joe Bastianich back in the day, working for Cesare Casella who is a Tuscan chef, I wanted to do something that hadn't been done before."

He's traveled the world. He knows his wines. It's time to bring all that experience home to Detroit.

"I like to be esoteric in my wine selection, you can find a lot of varieties that you haven't heard before, you can find them at a value, if you search hard enough," he said. "And I always wanted to do a neighborhood place. So diving deeper into the food from that crest of Italy, going into France, going into other regions, I realized a lot of the recipes are the same, it's just called something different."

Along with bar manager Andre Sykes — whom you may have seen shaking up concoctions everywhere from Willow Detroit to Oak & Reel to the Sugar House — Richter's opening team also includes executive chef Colin Campbell, a Milford native who has been cooking in northern Michigan.

Sundays will mark what could be a new Corktown tradition for brunch and beyond, with the Alpino fondue service. A pot of melted cow's milk cheese and potatoes, gherkins and bread for dipping can be shared by the whole table for $28, Sundays only.

Cheese lovers can get their fix the rest of the week with an appetizer menu featuring the Swiss dish raclette, cheese that's melted by heat and then scraped onto the plate. Alpino gets its raclette from the award-winning Leelanau Cheese company in Suttons Bay, Michigan.

"What grows together, goes together," said Richter of choosing a Michigan cheese for this dish. "It's just such melt-able cheese ... it's got that pungent-ness but also saltiness that's just hard not to love."

Other small plates ($10-$18) feature a selection of mountain cheeses with house-baked bread, mostarda and nuts, a charcuterie plate with aged and smoked meats, tomato soup and gurkensalat, which is German cucumber salad. For main dishes, look for pesto risotto ($17), Piedmontese ragu ($22), pan-fried walleye ($26) and wienerschnitzel ($24). Save room for the shareable, chocolate fondue for dessert ($19) with amaretti cookies, fruit and pound cake for dipping.

The wine list is vast, interesting and reasonably priced, as promised; they even have some wins on tap. The cocktails have both imported and local ingredients, and one popular standout should be the la vie en rose with Michigan's Pink Norden Aquavit, mulberry-infused dry vermouth and orange bitters. Naturally, the beer selection offers bottles from Germany, but also France and Italy.

The team at Alpino have made just enough changes to the building at Bagley and Trumbull, keeping the window behind the bar to let sunlight filter in through the brown and clear booze selection. The fireplace also remains, and the dining area is still broken into banquette seating and low tables on one side and bar stools on the other. The vibe is refreshed, however, with light walls, pale wood accents and modern-looking furniture. A beautiful painting of an Alpine cow with her crown of colorful flowers, the restaurant's mascot, hangs above the gray stone fireplace.

The patio — officially opening May 22 — is also being used for good, with a variety of seating, greenery, good lighting and, eventually, live bands. The outdoor space is fenced off from the medium-sized parking lot, which was always one of the many positive characteristics of this location.

"We want to be approachable for everybody," said Richter. "We want you to be able to come here before the opera, but also come here and have a bowl of goulash and a glass of wine on a Tuesday because it's your Tuesday spot ... just being familiar."

Alpino Detroit opens Monday at 1426 Bagley in Detroit. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. Reservation books are open now at alpinodetroit.com. Visit there or call (313) 524-0888 for more information.

