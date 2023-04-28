Supino Pizzeria in Eastern Market remains temporarily closed after upstairs fire

After suffering water damage as a result of a fire in an empty upstairs apartment Monday, popular Supino Pizzeria in Eastern Market remains temporarily closed.

“We’re working hard to get the process moving and we’ll update here as we know more about timing,” reads a statement posted to the restaurant’s Instagram. “Water damage is pretty significant but we should have more info soon.”

Pizza fans can still enjoy Supino pies at the other Detroit location, 6519 Woodward, in the New Center area. Normally closed Sundays, that restaurant will be open daily for the time being while the Eastern Market location recovers.

The New Center Supino is open for carryout or dining in, with a full bar, red and white whole pies, pizza by the slice and other Italian dishes. Visit supinopizzeria.com to place an order.

