Table No. 2 resurfaces in Greektown this month in former Sweet Georgia Brown space

Omar Mitchell had to close his hospitality forward, fine dining restaurant Table No. 2 on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion shortly after the pandemic sent the entire industry into a tailspin.

He didn't give up on this concept though, and three years later is reviving Table No. 2 in Greektown at 1045 Brush in downtown Detroit. The ground-level space has been empty for about a decade, having last been occupied by upscale soul food destination Sweet Georgia Brown from 2002-2010 and briefly housed the short-lived Cheesecake Bistro in 2012.

"This place has been vacant for more than 10 years," said Mitchell, who says the dining room has gone through extensive renovation. "Bedrock has been tremendously graceful to me, they completely rolled out the red carpet for me and we've been negotiating for over two years now with this property and finally got the go ahead to move forward. It looks amazing."

Table No. 2 is set to open to the public on Mother's Day, May 14, after a few VIP and invite-only services. In addition to friends-and-family previews, Mitchell wants to invite the individuals who gave to his pandemic-era GoFundMe fundraiser to show his appreciation for their support.

The new Table No. 2 will serve steaks and seafood, including sushi, plus a full bar with a focus on craft cocktails, wine and champagne. Like the first incarnation, the restaurant will have some tableside cooking such as the steak tartare, lobster bisque, Caesar salad and a dish with popcorn, white truffle, duck prosciutto and foie gras.

The revamped space will have cozy, circular booths, private fireplace booths for couples, a sushi bar overlooking the dining room and restrooms that are "selfie photo ready." There's also a grand piano in the dining room.

"I feel terrific," said Mitchell. "Table No. 2 was such a great restaurant. We were like the great start to Livernois, but then the construction and then the pandemic. So now you look up and Livernois has taken off. I feel like I did my job on Livernois because folks are now opening up over there more. So I'm excited about that. But I'm also excited to bring a true classical fine dining restaurant to downtown Detroit."

Mitchell has enlisted executive chef Grant Slauterbeck, who has recently worked at award-winning Chicago restaurants and general manager Christopher Desjardins, who brings a background in Italian fine dining, having worked at Andiamo, Luciano's and others. The rest of the opening staff is rounded out by assistant general dining manager Paul Thomas and sushi chef Robert Alan Lee.

After Table No. 2 closed on Livernois chef Mitchell opened Imaginate, an Instagram-friendly, upscale restaurant in downtown Royal Oak. Mitchell also has an Imaginate location in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

His twin brother, chef Shimar Mitchell, also has a restaurant in the Greektown area. Great Lakes Burger & Pizza Bar opened a few months ago on Randolph.

