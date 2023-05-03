Dining calendar: Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby and other excuses to party this weekend

Cinco de Mayo parties

Cinco de Mayo at Batch Brewing Company: Hear the band Mariachi Mexico while enjoying food from Taqueria El Rey at this Corktown brewery. There are also DJs, indoor and outdoor seating and vendors from the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation-operated Fantazma Market & Café. Noon-11 p.m. Fri. No cover. 1400 Porter, Detroit. (313) 338-8008. Batchbreweringcompany.com.

Cinco de Mayo at Gran Castor and Honcho: Two Latin-inspired restaurants that are part of the Union Joints group will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food and drink specials. Find a strawberry Thai chili margarita, blue raspberry and lime Jell-O shots, margarita flights, Mexican street corn and more at Troy’s Gran Castor. Honcho in Clarkston will serve fruit-infused margaritas, Honcho dogs, elotes nachos, chorizo sliders and chimichurri steak tacos. Both restaurants have patios. Starts at noon Friday. Unionjoints.com.

Cinco de Mayo at Dog and Pony Show Brewing: You can get tacos and other Mexican favorites at Casa Amado’s Berkley restaurant (2705 Coolidge), or meet up with their food truck at this neighborhood brewery on Friday during their Cinco de Mayo party. 5 p.m. Fri. 14611 W. 11 Mile, Oak Park. (248) 850-8910.

Cinco de Mayo Ferndale Festival at Mezcal Ferndale: Party on Nine Mile with live music, including a mariachi band, tequila, tacos, Lucha Libre wrestling and more. 5-10 p.m. Fri. and noon-11 p.m. Sat. 201 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 268-3915.

Tacos and Tequila Bar Crawl at Exodos Nightclub and Rooftop: Tickets include admission to area bars and nightclubs, food and drink specials and a taco-eating contest. 3-9 p.m. Sat. $15-$60. 529 Monroe, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/2023-official-tacos-n-tequila-bar-crawl-detroit-mi-cinco-de-mayo-bar-event-tickets-527907725217

Royal Oak Tequila Fest at Royal Oak Farmers Market: General admission tickets include 10 drink samples, commemorative glass, coat check and keepsake photo, plus there are food trucks from Tacos el Rodeo, Pablo’s Tacos and Torta Express and live music from cover band Cosmic Groove. VIP upgrade available. 7 p.m. Sat. $49 and up. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. eventbrite.com/e/royal-oak-tequila-fest-2023-tickets-579563539147.

Kentucky Derby Parties

Green Dot Stables: It’s only fitting that Corktown’s only horse racing-themed bar is hosting a Kentucky Derby party this Saturday. Sip mint juleps and enjoy a special menu with sliders, hot brown sandwiches and derby pie, plus a contest to honor the best-dressed customers, including “best hat” and “best dressed.” Bluegrass band Thrift Store Cowboys will play and the first 100 customers will get a collectible cup from Woodford Reserve. 4 p.m. Sat. 2200 W. Lafayette, Detroit. Greendotstables.com.

Detroit City Distillery: At their Eastern Market tasting room and bar, the DCD will celebrate the Kentucky Derby and their recent Double-Gold Medal wins at the World Spirits Competition with $7 mint juleps and other bourbon and whiskey tastings. 5-8 p.m. Sat. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. Detroitdistillery.com.

Ford’s Garage: This chain of burger-centric and car-themed eateries are official watch locations for the Kentucky Derby. There will be a full program of race coverage, commemorative merchandise, themed menus and giveaways at all 22 locations, including the Ford’s Garage in Novi and Dearborn. The programming runs now through Saturday’s race. Fordsgarageusa.com for details and locations.

More food and drink events

Red Robin celebrates 30 years: To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the first Red Robin restaurant to open — it was in Novi in 1993 — the Ansara Restaurant Group is donating 30% of proceeds from dine in, carryout and catering orders from all 21 restaurants to Make-A-Wish Michigan on May 10. The family owned business was founded by Lebanese immigrants and today employs more than 2,000 people across Michigan. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 10. Visit redrobin.com for locations.

Food trucks at the Village of Rochester Hills: Sample food from Don Armando’s Taqueria, Little Donut Factory, General Dogs and D’Vine Cookies, plus enjoy family friendly entertainment. Noon-4 p.m. May 13. At the Festival Park, 104 N. Adams, Rochester Hills. thevorh.com.

Gilbert Cellars wine dinner at Andiamo Fenton: Experience a five-course Italian dinner from Andiamo chefs with pairings from host Charlie Gilbert, co-owner of Yakima, Washington’s Gilbert Cellars. 6:30 p.m. May 15. $100 per person plus tax and gratuity. 102 W. Silver Lake, Suite 100, Fenton. (810) 354-8446. Shop.vicarirestaurants.com.

“Women Who Brew” screening at Copper Hop Brewing Company: View the documentary “Women Who Brew,” have a beer and join in the discussion. The event is hosted by the Michigan chapter of the Pink Boots Society. 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 25. $5, 2 for PBS members. 23401 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores. pinkbootssociety.org.

Night of Euphoria: Reawaken Your Taste Buds in Detroit: Local chefs Brandon Hutcherson and Eppie Marie are teaming up for a one-off pop-up dinner featuring seven sources, wine pairings, a DJ and other fun. Main courses include rack of lamb, red and yellow beet carpaccio and skate wing with crispy leek nest, romesco sauce and candied onions. 5-8 p.m. May 26. $145 per person, $220 with wine pairings. 4699 16th St., Hut #8, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/night-of-euphoria-reawaken-your-taste-buds-seven-course-dining-experience-tickets-614191462197.

Dolly Parton tribute dinner at Frame: Emmele Herrold, chef and co-owner of Hazel’s in Birmingham, will present a country dinner inspired by music and philanthropy icon Dolly Parton. Expect johnny cakes with cinnamon, butter and caviar, roast pork with butter beans and garlic confit, chicken and dumplings and homemade butterscotch pudding. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. June 8 and 9. $65 per person plus tax and fees. Beverage pairings are extra. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/dolly-parton-tribute-emmele-herrold.

Dish and Design at Great Lakes Culinary Center: The summer edition of The Detroit News’ quarterly Dish and Design event will feature food and recipes from Metropolitan Bar and Kitchen in Detroit, florals from Susan McLeary, interior designs from Laura Zender Design and summer wines and cocktails presented by Busch’s Fresh Food Market. 6-8 p.m. June 21. $30. Tickets, which include one drink, appetizers and tips from experts, go on sale to subscribers at 7 a.m. May 19, and to the general public 9 a.m. May 26. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. Detroitnews.com/dish23.

Melody Baetens