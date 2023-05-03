Season 2 of Padma Lakshmi’s ‘Taste the Nation’ features Dearborn

The second season of host, author and model Padma Lakshmi’s Hulu show “Taste the Nation” drops all episodes on Friday, including one she filmed during a visit to Dearborn.

As executive producer, creator and host of the food and travel show, Lakshmi takes viewers across the country to delve into the communities that make American food what it is today.

Lakshmi – who is the host of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” one of Time Magazine’s “most influential people of 2023” and is a current Sports Illustrated swimsuit model at age 52 – has been hyping the new season on her social media channels.

“I learned so much about this Islamic religious holiday while filming in Dearborn Michigan for ‘Taste the Nation’ this season,” she wrote on a post about a Ramadan celebration in Marrakech, Morocco. “I’m a night owl so the idea of staying up and eating all night is my kind of festival.”

The locally set episode of “Taste the Nation” is titled “Halal from Dearborn” and is the ninth of the 10-episode season. All episodes drop Friday on Hulu.

In addition to Dearborn, the award-winning cookbook author and traveler also visits Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., South Appalachia, New York, Houston, San Francisco and other locales, including the Greek community of Tarpon Springs, Florida, and the Cambodian restaurants of Lowell, Massachusetts.

Lakshmi said the show is a vehicle for her curiosity about food in America.

"The American diet has been completely shaped and defined by the people who have settled here, bringing the world's flavors and traditions with them," she wrote on Instagram last month. "I've loved learning about our history through this lens, one city and culture at a time."

