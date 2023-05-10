Dining news: New menus, new chefs, new hours at local spots

New chef and menu at Apparatus Room: Chef Rece Hogerheide has been named the new executive chef of the Apparatus Room, the popular restaurant at the Detroit Foundation Hotel. Hogerheide is taking over for chef Thomas Lents, who is starting a new chapter as the culinary director of Aparium Hotel Group. Hogerheide — who has worked at Gather, Union Joints and the award-winning upscale destination Madam at the Daxton Hotel — rolls out a new spring menu that features steaks, vegetable dishes, pasta and starters like beef carpaccio, Hamachi crudo, caraway deviled eggs and oysters. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5600. detroitfoundationhotel.com/apparatus-room.

New menu at the Emory: Ferndale hot spot the Emory has changed its service model and menu. While weekend brunch still has table servers, the most of the time customers will order at the counter and then have a seat while their food is prepared. The new menu features sliders, including classic beef varieties, fried chicken, pulled chicken, turkey and three kinds of “Beyond” vegan sliders. The Emory’s new menu also boasts a selection of $2 beers, fries, togs, salads and other snacks like mozzarella cheese sticks and barbecue chicken egg rolls. The Emory is open daily for lunch and dinner. 22700 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 546-8202. theemoryferndale.com.

Folk Detroit expands hours: Cafe and shop Folk Detroit has expanded its hours to be open for dining, shopping and carryout daily 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Order online and grab from the pick-up window, or have a seat and order for dine-in inside or on the patio. Reservations welcome, but not required. 1701 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 742-2672. folkdetroit.com.

Square One Pizza celebrates two years: In honor of its second anniversary in business, the owners of Square One Pizza want to give back with a great $5 pizza deal on May 17. Like the name implies, they specialize in Detroit style square pizza, and they also have salads and subs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 395 N. Groesbeck Hwy., Mount Clemens. (586) 213-1145. square1pizzeria.com.

Plymouth-Canton Educational Park students win culinary prize: After placing first in the statewide ProStart Competition in March, students from Plymouth-Canton Educational Park went on to win the national competition in Washington, D.C. The team had to showcase their culinary knowledge and skills by presenting a three-course meal to judges. Each student — including seniors Mazin Ahmed, Yamir Garver, Carmen Hensley, Sophie Dorado and junior Charles Salowich — gets $7,000 prize money from the National Restaurant Association Educational Fund.

Kimchi Box owner nominated for E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year: Min Kyu Kim of Northville was named one of the 33 finalists from 30 companies for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award. The winner will be announced in June. Kim has grown his fast-casual, Korean fried chicken brand Kimchi Box from one location to eight in just a few years. Visit kimchiboxusa.com for locations.

Detroit Wing Co. ranked by Entrepreneur magazine: Michigan-based Detroit Wing Co. has been listed as one of the “2023 Top New Franchises” by Entrepreneur magazine. The growing company is No. 59 on the magazine’s annual Franchise 500 list. Visit entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew for the full list and detroitwingco.com for more on Detroit Wing Co.

