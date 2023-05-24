Dining calendar: VegFest, Burger Bash and more June food events

VegFest at Eastern Market: Billed as Michigan’s largest plant-based event, VegFest returns for its 22nd annual bash with around 100 vendors selling plant-based food, specialty items and other eco-conscious shopping, plus cooking demos and family friendly fun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 4. Free admission. Sheds 5 and 6, 2934 Russell, Detroit. Vegmichigan.org.

FarmBar and FrameBar: The latest residency at Hazel Park’s FrameBar is a shared plates concept called FarmBar. The menu will focus on Michigan agriculture, local farmers, ranchers and winemakers, all led by Grand Rapids-based chef Evan Edwards. Service is Wed.-Sun. June 7-July 9. There will be a Sunday brunch and wine and farmers market 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 11. Filipino Bar at Frame with chefs Dorothy Hernandez and Jake Williams of Sarap Detroit continues through June 4. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. Framehazelpark.com.

Spaghetti Western at Zingerman’s Roadhouse: Rolando Beramendi of Manicaretti Imports and the restaurant’s chef Bob Bennett will team up for an evening of authentic Italian dishes accompanied by stories from Beramendi about the ingredients. 7 p.m. June 13. $90 per person, $125 with cookbook. 2501 Jackson, Ann Arbor. View menu and get tickets at zingermansroadhouse.com/event/spaghetti-western.

What does Juneteenth Taste Like? at Brooklyn Street Local: Celebrate the holiday with this three-course pop-up meal from Dippin’ Daves combining Southern barbecue with American and French cuisine. Vegan options available. Seatings at 3 and 6 p.m. June 19. $40. 1266 Michigan, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/what-does-juneteenth-taste-like-registration-606115085537.

Burger Battle in Eastern Market: Chef Maxcel Hardy will return to defend his 2022 title, along with the 2022 People’s Choice winner, Clinton Township's Naked Burger. Attendees can sample burgers from more than 15 participating Metro Detroit restaurants and vote on their three favorites. The party also has a DJ and a cash bar. Noon-4 p.m. June 25. $20 and up. Shed 5, 2801 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/burger-battle-detroit-2023-tickets-513397695327.

More dining news

Mare Mediterranean temporary closes: Upscale Birmingham seafood destination Mare Mediterranean is temporarily closing for an menu revamp and redecorating. It’s expected to reopen June 6. 115 Willits, Birmingham.

Last Word cocktail raises funds: Order the classic Detroit craft cocktail the Last Word at Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails, Freya or Dragonfly in Detroit in the month of June, and $2 from every drink will be donated to Higher Hopes. The nonprofit helps feed children and families in the area. Visit higherhopesdetroit.org.

Melody Baetens