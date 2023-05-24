Restaurant Review: Mangiabevi's Italian cuisine is some of the best in Macomb County

In Macomb County, there are a bounty of tried-and-true Italian-American restaurants serving classics like meatballs, fettuccine Alfredo, fried calamari and chicken Parmesan.

You won't find any of that at Mangiabevi Urban Italian in Sterling Heights. Instead, owners Stefano Pecoraro and Mauro Querio are bringing a taste of modern Italy to the east side with fresh and imported ingredients, along with their decades of Metro Detroit restaurant experience.

General manager Pecoraro, who grew up visiting Sicily, and executive chef Querio of Monfalcone, Italy, regularly visit the old country to learn and explore, and they bring that experience back with them to their Sterling Heights restaurant. The pair met while working together at the Silver Spoon Italian in Rochester and they "clicked perfectly," said Querio. Before Silver Spoon, Pecoraro managed Michael Mina restaurants Saltwater and Bourbon Steak at the MGM Grand Detroit.

At Mangiabevi they serve dishes that would be found in Italy, meaning more fresh herbs than dried spices, carefully chosen and taste-tested olive oils and no deep fryers in sight.

What is in sight, however, is a huge prosciutto slicer in the middle of the dining room ready to shave off buttery, pink portions of this dry-cured ham.

The large restaurant is broken into a few small dining rooms, each with their own personality; there's no cohesive décor theme, they're meant to convey different vibes. The main room is off the bar area, which just got an upgrade with a sleek white quartz top to replace an old Formica one.

You can't go wrong with the pasta here, and if the tableside flaming carbonara is offered, get it. You won't see it on the menu because, as Pecoraro says, it sells itself. Once one person sees a customer being served from a big wheel of cheese, formaggio envy sets in and they order it, too.

We shared the carbonara as an appetizer and the creamy, rich dish made for an excellent start to the meal. Using a handheld torch, the server comes over with a giant wheel of Parmesan and melts the cheese while mixing in fresh noodles and cured pork (no peas!). The earthiness of the cheese and the salty bites of pancetta are wonderful. A small bowl of this and a glass of wine could be a stellar meal on its own.

Of course, we had to try more, though. The "pollo duca" was a well-seasoned chicken breast with a cream sauce giving the faintest hint of gorgonzola, served with perfectly cooked asparagus and that gorgeous prosciutto, baked and crispy. All of our entrees were also served with a bright orange shredded carrot salad, seasoned and dressed with a bit of olive oil and red wine vinegar. It's a great example of chef Querio's skill in bringing out the best in seasonal vegetables.

A pile of freshly sliced, rosy prosciutto is part of the burrata appetizer, which has creamy, truffled burrata with blistered tomatoes. Another recommended antipasti dish is the grilled calamari with sauteed carrot and celery with lemon and olive oil.

End your meal with one of the reasonably priced desserts, such as the tiramisu, pistachio cheesecake or torta di limoncello, or drink your after-dinner treat by choosing from the excellent digestivi list. It features amaro, sambuca, sweet wines and a selection of grappa, including some that Querio has infused himself.

Mangiabevi opened quietly at the tail end of 2020, and it wasn't on my radar until last year. Word is getting out about this upscale casual destination, however, including on national television.

Last month, Querio competed on the Food Network show "Superchef Grudge Match" against fellow local chef Gabriella Baldwin from Testa Barra in Macomb. He didn't beat her, but he was happy to share the spotlight with her repping Macomb County Italian restaurants.

Next month, Querio and Pecoraro will ring in summer with a special wine dinner on June 21. Visit the website for more details as they become available.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Mangiabevi Urban Italian

35215 Dodge Park Road, Sterling Heights

(586) 553-9600 urbanitalianmb.com

Rating: ★★★

Hours: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 4:30-10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Closed Sundays

Prices: $10-$15 salads; $12-$26 appetizers; $19-$29 pasta course; $26 and up for entrees; dessert, $7-$9; specialty cocktails, $10-$13; glass of wine, $9-$16; bottles $36 and up.

Reservations: Strongly suggested, especially on Fridays and Saturdays

Carryout: Yes, just call in

Outdoor dining: Yes, outdoor patio that seats around 40

Noise level: Intimate to lively

Dress code: No restrictions, but dressing up would not be out of place

Accessibility: No barriers

Parking: Free parking lot on site

Other: Private dining for groups of 25 or more available in the party room

What the stars mean:

★ — good

★★ — very good

★★★ — excellent

★★★★ — extraordinary

Restaurant Review:There's no place in town like M Cantina

Restaurant Review:Ginza Ramen is katsu heaven