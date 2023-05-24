Funeral services set for restaurant critic Molly Abraham

Funeral services have been set for former Detroit News restaurant critic and longtime area journalist Molly Abraham, who died April 27 at age 92.

Visitation is noon-5:30 p.m. June 9, with a funeral service at 5:30 p.m. that evening at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 32515 Woodward in Royal Oak.

Abraham penned thousands of reviews and columns for The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press during a career that spanned seven decades. She was The Detroit News' restaurant critic in the 1970s and again in the 2000s up until her retirement in 2018.

The mother and grandmother was remembered as being a down-to-earth and fair reporter and a supportive colleague.

"We all feared Molly, but we all respected her," said chef Paul Grosz of Cuisine restaurant in Detroit, who remembers a great review she wrote about his food in the late 1980s helped his career in Detroit. "She was tough and honest in her reviews, very witty and a very good writer. Recently I met one of her sons and I insisted that I cook for her and for him to take it to her. It's the only time I bought her dinner. You had to earn her respect and her 4 forks (stars)."

"She and her writing will be missed," he added.

More:Legendary, 'glamorous' and prolific Detroit News restaurant critic Molly Abraham has died

A few of Molly Abraham's 2017 restaurant reviews:

Review:La Lanterna continues Da Edoardo tradition

Review:Gilbert’s Lodge a classic bar and grill

Review:Rattlesnake Club keeps its bite

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens