Popular food truck Detroit 75 Kitchen announces plans for a second location

Detroit 75 Kitchen is known for drawing hungry customers from all over to the southwest Detroit gas station where their food trailer is parked.

Now, the family owned brand has announced plans to expand to a second location in Troy. The next Detroit 75 Kitchen is going in the former Sears Auto Center on 14 Mile in Troy near the Oakland Mall. Co-owner and chef Mike Nassar, who runs the business with his brother Ahmad Nassar, announced the news on Instagram Thursday.

"It's going to be a full-service Detroit 75 Kitchen, exactly what you'd expect when you come to southwest Detroit," said the chef in a video. He said, like their original location on Fort street, they are seeking spots that need food and have people to feed, adding that the Sears building had been sitting empty for too long.

"We are looking for underrepresented areas and underserved communities. We are not looking for a shiny diamond."

More updates will be available later this summer.

The Nassar brothers opened Detroit 75 Kitchen in 2014. Since then, their sandwich-centric menu has earned them local and national accolades from a variety of outlets and is considered to be one of the best food trucks in Detroit and the nation.

Popular menu items are the pressed sandwiches like 3rd Street Cheesesteak, Atwater Chicken and the Fisher Fwy. Fish, sold on Fridays with your choice of wild-caught catfish or Lake Erie walleye.

Earlier this spring, Detroit 75 Kitchen was announced as part of the culinary lineup of local flavors at Comerica Park for the Detroit Tigers 2023 season.

Detroit 75 Kitchen is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thurs. and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri. at 4800 W. Fort in Detroit. There is outdoor seating at the food trailer. Walk up or order online at detroit75kitchen.com.

