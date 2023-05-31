Posh downtown restaurants rev up for Detroit Grand Prix

With the Grand Prix taking place in downtown Detroit this year instead of Belle Isle, some of the high-end restaurants in the area are taking advantage of the action with extended hours and no need for reservations.

Highlands Detroit, a steakhouse with amazing views from the 71st floor of the GM Renaissance Center, is expanding its hours that weekend and offering an a la carte menu instead of its usual three-course fixed-price menu.

Typically not open for lunch and closed on Sundays, the High Bar (the bar area of the steakhouse) will be open from noon-10:30 p.m. June 3 and noon-9 p.m. June 4 for those looking to grab a craft cocktail or glass of bubbly and check out the view.

Also in the Ren Cen, Joe Muer Seafood was selling a limited number of VIP party tickets for $250 a pop that includes access to the restaurant’s wrap-around patio, a parking pass and buffet meal.

Sister restaurant Andiamo Riverfront is also hosting something special with tickets still available on its website.

“Andiamo is doing a ticket package, there’s different levels you can buy. You can choose between two packages, depending on what grand stand you want to be in … those include a ticket to the Grand Prix, four-course meal and parking,” said Vicari Restaurant Group marketing director Laura Zarro.

Having the Grand Prix right in their restaurants’ footprint is a good thing, she said.

“Anything that draws attention to the city is good for us because we’re right there. So if they’re showcasing the riverfront, we’re right on the riverfront, so the whole world sees it,” she said.

“We look it as a great thing for the city and for us even if there are minor inconveniences here and there, we view it as a positive thing.”

Brand-new downtown restaurants like Hanah Detroit on Shelby is expanding brunch hours to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and will be open for dinner all weekend as well, with reservations still available. The newly relocated Table No. 2 in Greektown is also promoting that they are welcoming walk-in guests all weekend for their upscale dining experience that focuses on steaks, seafood, sushi and craft cocktails.

Reservations are still available for weekend dining at several downtown Detroit restaurants including Sugar Factory, SavannahBlue, Standby, Andiamo Riverfront, Caucus Club, Besa Detroit, Central Kitchen & Bar, Maru Sushi, Prime + Proper, Lumen Detroit and Basan.

For a more casual hang, Café D’Mongo’s Speakeasy, which is typically only open Friday and Saturday nights, is also extending hours to 5-9 p.m. this Sunday for drinks. Nearby, the Anchor Bar on Fort is also keeping special Sunday hours, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with shot and beer specials. In Campus Martius, the sandy BrisaBar will have DJs, frozen drinks and a party atmosphere all weekend.

