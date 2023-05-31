Owned by musicians, Waffle Cafe Detroit aims to be a place for the community

A new cafe opening on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion is hoping to be not only a place for breakfast or lunch, but also a community space where neighbors can feel free to hangout, work or socialize.

Waffle Cafe Detroit makes its debut June 1 with a whopping 45 varieties of decked-out waffles. Go savory with the chicken bacon ranch or loaded baked potato waffle, or satisfy your sweet tooth with the candied caramel pecan or berry smothered waffles. Signature menu items include the waffle burrito with a waffle instead of a tortilla, and the house-made watermelon lemonade.

Co-owners Kimyana Freeman and Larry Phillips both have backgrounds in music and business, so they know how to create a vibe and make a place that people want to hang out in. Their cafe is cozy, but comfortable with lounge seating and a long row of small, two-person bistro tables.

"This space is an inviting space, it's a place where you can chill and relax and have fun and have a good time, we plan to keep it festive with music and art work," said Phillips, who is also known as DJ Boog. He and Freeman have been friends for 15 years.

"I love her waffles, so once she started telling me she was working on recipes I was like, we need to do a restaurant," he said. "Waffles are great. Not everybody does it. What sets us apart is we have so many varieties."

Along with the soft, spongy and golden brown waffles topped with so many flavor combinations, the cafe will also serve tea, coffee and ice cream. It will operate similar to a coffeehouse, said Phillips. Guests can order at the counter and take their food and drink to go, or stay and enjoy it. Customers should feel free to stay a while and soak up the free wifi.

Phillips and Freeman really want their business to be welcoming to everyone, so they will have vegan and vegetarian food on the menu and stuff for kids, like the pepperoni pizza waffles, "zuperman" waffles (think superman ice cream) and waffles adorned with Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Waffle Cafe Detroit, 18685 Livernois, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. June 1 with service noon-6 p.m. After that, hours will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Call (313) 739-6308 or visit WaffleCafeDetroit.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens