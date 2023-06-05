How Michigan chefs fared at James Beard Awards

In spite of statistically having a great shot at the Best Chef: Great Lakes prize at this year's James Beard Awards, none of the three Detroit chefs nominated took home the coveted medallion.

That honor went to Chicago chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Filipino restaurant Kasama.

They were nominated in the category along with fellow Chicago chef Diana Dávila Boldin of Mi Tocaya Antojería and Motor City chefs Omar Anani of Saffron de Twah, Andy Hollyday of Selden Standard and Sarah Welch of Marrow. Anani was a featured chef at Monday night event, cooking for the post-ceremony reception.

The category includes chefs working in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Hajime Sato from Clawson's Sozai restaurant is a nominee for the Outstanding Chef award — one of the bigger accolades of the evening — along with four other chefs from around the United States. Sato opened Sozai in 2021 after 25 years in Seattle where he ran another sustainable sushi restaurant Mashiko. Last year Sozai was named on Bon Appetit magazine's list of the country's 50 best new restaurants.

Spencer restaurant in Ann Arbor was a nominee for the national category of Outstanding Wine and Beverage Program, an award that went to Los Angeles sake bar Ototo.

While based in New York, Detroit native Charlie Mitchell of his Clover Hill restaurant in Brooklyn was nominated in the Emerging Chef category. Chicago chef and "Top Chef" alum Damarr Brown took home that honor.

Broadcast on the internet live from the the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards were co-hosted by chefs Eric Adjepong and Esther Choi, "Top Chef" judge and writer Gail Simmons and chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern. The JBF's Media Awards took place Saturday.

In 2022, Detroit baker and chef Warda Bouguettaya of Midtown's Warda Pâtisserie won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

Hers was the first medal brought home to Metro Detroit in some time. In 1993 the Rattlesnake Club's chef Jimmy Schmidt won Best Chef: Midwest, back when Michigan was in that category. A decade later Takashi Yagihashi of Farmington Hills restaurant Tribute won the same award in 2003.

Established in 1991, the James Beard Awards are considered one of the country's top culinary honors, "the Oscars of food." The awards returned in 2022 after a hiatus to undergo a full audit of policies and procedures. NPR reports that out of the roughly 75 finalists competing in chef and baker awards in 2023, more than half are immigrants or children of immigrants.

Monday night saw some historic "firsts" at the winners' podium. Chef Natalia Vallejo won the Best Chef: South award Monday night, making her the first Puerto Rican to win, and chef Sherry Pocknett of Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown, Rhode Island became the first indigenous woman to win a James Beard Award as Best Chef: Northeast.

This awards season was not without controversy, however. Last month a few of the James Beard Awards committee members resigned after 2023 Best Chef: South finalist Timothy Hontzas of Alabama was disqualified from the awards for violating the code of ethics.

The James Beard Foundation, named after the late chef, culinary pioneer and cookbook author, aims to celebrate and support those behind America's food culture. Learn more at jamesbeard.org.

