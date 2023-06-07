Dining calendar: Metro Detroit restaurants celebrate Pride Month, plus more dining events

Pietrzyk Pierogi sells Rainbow Rogi: In celebration of Pride Month, Pietrzyk Pierogi in Eastern Market is bringing back their colorful “Rainbow Rogi.” The potato and cheese dumplings are a festive way to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and 25% of sales will be donated to the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit. Owner and chef Erica Pietrzyk says they’re hoping to make their biggest donation to the Ruth Ellis Center ever this year and are expanding to include pierogi-centric merchandise to generate more donations. Order online for pick up at the Gratiot Central Market, 1429 Gratiot, Detroit. Pietrzykpierogi.com.

Special cupcakes at Zingerman’s Bakehouse: To celebrate Pride Month in June, Zingerman’s Bakehouse will sell chocolate cupcakes topped with a rainbow swirl of vanilla Swiss buttercream. To honor the Juneteenth holiday, look for their red velvet cupcake with sweet cream cheese frosting. 3711 Plaza, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-2095. Zingermansbakehouse.com.

Queens in the Garden Summer Dinner at Frame: Chef Allie Lyttle presents a seasonal, colorful, multi-course dinner that will be paired with a fierce drag battle. The evening is a fundraiser for Affirmations Detroit and Corktown Health. 4 and 7 p.m. June 25. $85 per person plus tax, fees and beverages. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/queens-garden-dinner-allie-lyttle.

More dining news and events

Belle’s Lounge debuts in Ferndale: Formerly the Valentine Distilling Co. Cocktail Lounge and Tasting Room, this downtown Ferndale bar is now Belle’s Lounge. There’s a kickoff party at 4 p.m. Thurs. with $2 off frozen drinks, giveaways and other fun. 161 Vester, Ferndale. Valentinedistilling.com.

Swiggin’ Pig BBQ in Downtown Wyandotte: This indoor and outdoor event has barbecue vendors plus other cuisine, a full bar on Maple street, a midway with games and rides, plus concerts and a whiskey tasting event inside at District 142 venue. 4-10 p.m. Thurs., 3-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat. and noon-7 p.m. Sun. No charge except for Thursday’s Chase Wright concert ($15) and for the whiskey tasting events. Downtown Wyandotte. District142live.com.

Little Liberia pop-up at Brewery Faisan: Chef Ameneh Marhaba serves an authentic Liberian dinner at this one-off pop-up event. The menu features some of her homeland’s dishes like fried plantains, Monrovia wings, pepper kala and roasted beef skewers. Get all four items for $25 or order a la carte. Marhaba was the 2022 winner of Hatch Detroit contest, earning her a $100,000 grant to put toward her brick-and-mortar business. 4-9 p.m. Sat. 1087 Beaufait, Detroit. facebook.com/littleliberia.

Classical brunch series launches at Community House: Hear live classical music with a buffet brunch at this intimate, nonprofit venue. Brunch starts at 11:45 a.m. followed by a concert at 12:30 p.m. on Sun., plus Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. $55 individual events, $150 for the three-part series. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. (248) 644-5832. communityhouse.com/event/classical-brunch.

Matt’s Morel Feast at Three Cats: In memory of late chef Matt Prentice, Three Cats restaurant in Clawson is hosting a morel mushroom feast to benefit one of his favorite charities, Cass Community Social Services. The five-course dinner highlights mushrooms including Prentice’s famous mushroom bisque plus lobster agnolotti and beef short rib. 6 p.m. June 14. $125. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. threecatscafe.com/specialevents.

A Taste of Zingerman’s Food Philosophy with Ari at Zingerman’s Greyline: Enjoy a four-course meal, appetizer, soft drinks and discussion with Zingerman’s co-founder Ari Weinzweig about what makes Zingerman’s so unique and successful. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 20. $95 per person, $115 for alcoholic beverage pairings. 100 N. Ashley, Ann Arbor. zingermansdeli.com/event/zingermans-food-philosophy-dinner.

Royal Oak Taco Fest in downtown Royal Oak: Highlights of this annual food fair include taco-eating competitions, frozen margaritas, mariachi bands and other live music, ax-throwing, a kid's zone and food from dozens of local vendors. 4-11 p.m. June 30, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 1-3 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 4. $8 in advance, $12 at the gate. Downtown Royal Oak. (248) 541-7550. Royaloaktacofest.com.

Modern Indian Table with chef Preeti Sidu at Frame: Chef Preeti Sidu returns to Frame for four multi-course dinners this summer featuring vegetarian options. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. June 30 and July 1. $85 per person, plus fees, tax and beverages. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/modern-indian-preeti-sidhu.

Jon Kung to release cookbook: Detroit-based chef and social media star Jonathan Kung is releasing his first cookbook this fall. “Kung Food: Chinese American Recipes from a Third Culture Kitchen,” is set to be released Oct. 31. The book will have more than 100 recipes that take a look at modern Chinese American food.

Zayneb Abu-Khader makes history at Henry Ford College: Accomplished teenager Zayneb Abu-Khader made news this spring for being the youngest person to earn a bachelor's degree from the Henry Ford College Culinary Arts program. The 16-year-old from Dearborn graduated from online high school in 2019 and enrolled in Henry Ford College’s Culinary Arts program that same year. She will continue her education at Wayne State University this fall. “My heart just led me to culinary arts,” Abu-Khader said in a release from the college. “I enjoyed seeing the chefs in action. I loved the environment. To me, it felt like a family and not a school.”

Andiamo rolls out new menu items: Andiamo’s certified master chef Daniel Scannell has developed new menu items for all Andiamo locations that are modern interpretations of the classics. Some of the new dishes that can be found at all Andiamo restaurants are zuppa di cipolle bianche (white onion soup), ravioli di stagione, gnocchi con gamberoni, fried zucchini, buffalo burrata and more. Visit vicarirestaurants.com for locations.

Slim Chickens signs 25-unit deal in southeast Michigan: Fast-casual chicken chain Slim Chickens will open 25 locations throughout southeast Michigan, joining the more than 225 across the United States and United Kingdom. Slim Chickens sells made-to-order chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches, wings, chicken and waffles and more, plus 17 house-made sauces. An opening date for the first area location is expected to be announced soon. Slimchickens.com.

Melody Baetens