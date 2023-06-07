Join The Detroit News staff at our happy hour bourbon event Friday in Eastern Market

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of The Detroit News this summer, the paper has teamed up with history-loving spirit makers the Detroit City Distillery for a rare release.

The Detroit News 150th single barrel bourbon whiskey will go on sale at 8 a.m. June 9 with a limited run of only 250 bottles. A public happy hour party will follow that afternoon at the distillery's tasting room 4-8 p.m.

No purchase required to attend the free indoor and outdoor party, which will have cocktails made with DCD's award-winning Butcher's Cut Bourbon, nonalcoholic drinks and food for sale from Detroit restaurant Marrow. Come mix and mingle with staff members and view Detroit News historic artifacts and photos on display. The Detroit News' blend of Detroit Bold coffee will also be for sale at the party.

Those who snagged a bottle online that morning can pick theirs up at the shindig, and any remaining bottles will be available for purchase then and there, too.

The collectible bottles of single batch bourbon, which feature an image of a historic 1933 front page announcing "PROHIBITION OUT" are $150 each, with $100 donated to the Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation and CATCH, a nonprofit benefiting children at Henry Ford Hospitals.

The Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation has given more than $2 million in college scholarships to more than 1,000 Michigan high school seniors since 1980 and is sponsoring four interns at The News this summer. The Detroit News is not collecting any profits from these bottles.

"It finishes pretty strong, a lot of cinnamon on the end and extraordinarily smooth bourbon for 100 proof," said Detroit News editorial page editor Nolan Finley.

The Detroit News 150th Bourbon Birthday Party

4-8 p.m. Friday

Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room

2462 Riopelle, Detroit

Free admission

Pick up your pre-ordered bottles, enjoy cocktails and mingle with Detroit News staff

Bottles go on sale for $150 at 8 a.m. June 9 at detroitcitydistillery.com/shop

Proceeds benefit the Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation and CATCH (Caring Athletes Team for Children's and Henry Ford Hospitals)

