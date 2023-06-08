Dutch Girl Donuts in Detroit expected to open 'very soon' with new owners

An offer has come through for storied Dutch Girl Donuts, a longstanding bakery on Woodward in Detroit.

"We have wonderful news to share! Dutch Girl has accepted an offer and very soon will be open again," reads a post from the business' Facebook page Thursday afternoon. "The icing on the donut… Jon Timmer will be making the family recipes for all of us to enjoy. Just as we remember!"

Timmer is the son of Gene Timmer, who died in 2021. Gene Timmer's parents started Dutch Girl Donuts in 1947.

"This is our attempt to draw in anybody that’s serious, anybody that’s legitimate," Gene Timmer's daughter JoHanna Timmer Parrow told The Detroit News in April when news broke that the family was looking for a buyer. "At a minimum, we’re looking to sell the building. And ideally if Dutch Girl Donuts could live on to be everything it can be, that would be amazing."

It looks like the best-case scenario is happening with a still-unnamed buyer taking over and keeping the business as Dutch Girl Donuts.

"The tradition of Dutch Girl that we all love and miss will be alive and well again," reads the social media post, adding that more information will be coming soon.