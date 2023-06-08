New Jet’s ranch dressing pizza was developed with artificial intelligence

Sterling Heights-based pizza chain Jet’s already uses artificial intelligence as part of its ordering technology, and now it’s using AI to come up with new menu ideas.

The “ranch veggie pizza” was developed using an AI-powered chatbot. The pizza has the chain’s famous ranch dressing, plus mozzarella, feta cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.

“Though an interactive exchange, the chatbot AI contributed unique insights and innovative ideas,” according to a Thursday press release.

“We’re in the era of AI and Jet’s is continually exploring ways to utilize this technology. As many know, we use AI for ordering and now we used it as a fun experiment to see if it could come up with something we could add to our menu,” said John Jetts, CEO of the chain, which has more than 400 locations nationwide. “The Ranch Veggie Pizza is a must-try and we are excited to see the reaction this pizza gives to our customers.”

The ranch veggie pizza is on the menu through July 10. Customers can order online, with a “phone bot” or via text. Visit jetspizza.com for locations.

More:Restaurant Review: Sugar Factory in Detroit is big on sweets, but how's the food?

More:Owned by musicians, Waffle Cafe Detroit aims to be a place for the community