Food calendar: Juneteenth pop-up and food truck events, Father’s Day dining ideas and more

Juneteenth food events

Beats & BBQ Block Party at Batch Brewing Company: Part of the Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit Freedom Weekend, this bash has barbecue cuisine, craft beer, live performances, visual arts and more. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fri. Free admission. 1600 Porter, Detroit. Jjdweekend.eventbrite.com.

Community Pancake Breakfast at Oak Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church: A family-friendly gathering for pancakes, plus live performances, vendors, health screenings and more. 9 a.m.-noon Sat. $10 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger. 19801 Cherrylawn, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/2023-juneteenth-community-pancake-breakfast-tickets-571067156237.

Juneteenth Celebration in Madison Heights: In addition to food trucks and other vendors, this community event has free concerts, educational exhibits and a 25-foot climbing tower. Noon-6 p.m. Sat. Free admission. 360 W. 13 Mile, Madison Heights.

Juneteenth Cookie-Decorating Class at Sweet Peas Baked Goods: No experience is needed for this Juneteenth-themed cookie-decorating class. Tickets include the class, light refreshments and four sugar cookies to decorate. Afro-centric or Juneteenth outfits are encouraged. 2-4 p.m. Sat. $30. 5800 Cass, Second Floor, Detroit. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-cookie-decorating-tickets-638156261557

What does Juneteenth Taste Like? at Brooklyn Street Local: Celebrate the holiday with this three-course pop-up meal from Dippin’ Daves combining Southern barbecue with American and French cuisine. Vegan options available. Seatings at 3 and 6 p.m. Mon. $40. 1266 Michigan, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/what-does-juneteenth-taste-like-registration-606115085537.

Father’s Day dining deals and ideas

Michigan Jazz Festival Father’s Day Brunch at Schoolcraft College: Vocalist Barbara Ware, the Cliff Monear Trio and special guest Russ Miller will perform at this afternoon of music and cuisine. Buffet brunch from the Schoolcraft College Culinary Arts is served noon-1 p.m., and the concert continues through 2:30 p.m. Noon June 18. $45 per person. This is a fundraiser for the Michigan Jazz Festival on July 16 at Schoolcraft. Brunch is at VisTaTech Center, 18600 Haggerty, Livonia. (734) 462-4403 or michiganjazzfestival.org to purchase tickets.

Father’s Day brunch buffet at Black Rock: Dig in for all-you-can-eat brunch with breakfast items, snow crab, barbecue, seafood, sides and dessert. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18. $34.99, $13.99 ages 5-11. Visit blackrockrestaurants.com for locations.

Father’s Day brunch at Zingerman’s Roadhouse: Chef Bob Bennett is offering specials for Father’s Day including westside BBQ hash, chicken fried steak and eggs and a full westside breakfast with a barbecue sampler, plus fun themed cocktails like the “Thyme to Mow the Lawn” drink with Old Forester Bourbon. Brunch is served 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18 and reservations are still available. 2501 Jackson, Ann Arbor. (734) 663-3663. zingermansroadhouse.com.

Pie for dad at Achatz: Through Father’s Day, order Achatz’s seasonal favorite “Bacon Me Crazy,” which is their Dutch apple pie, crumbled bacon and pretzles with a caramel drizzle and chocolate ribbons. It’s $23.99 at all locations. Visit achatzpies.com.

Dad eats free at Andiamo: At all of Andiamo’s five area locations (not including the one at Detroit Metro Airport), dads can get a free entrée up to a $30 value on Father’s Day, June 18, with the purchase of another entrée and at least two drinks. Other stipulations apply. The same deal applies at sister restaurants Bronze Door in Grosse Pointe Farms, Birmingham Pub in Birmingham and the Statler in downtown Detroit. Visit vicarirestaurants.com for locations for all.

Surf and turf at Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Now through Father’s Day this Italian upscale chain will have a Tuscan-grilled 9-ounce filet or 16-ounce ribeye with lobster ravioli on special for $35.99. Visit carrabbas.com for locations.

Father’s Day package at Saint John’s Resort: Treat dad to a staycation at this luxurious hotel with a Father’s Day package that includes a room, a special welcome amenity and $100 towards food and beverage at the hotel, which is home to Five Steakhouse. The Movie Nights in the Garden series will show "Mrs. Doubtfire" on Sunday. 44045 Five Mile, Plymouth. (734) 414-0600. saintjohnsresort.com.

BBQ ribs and prime rib at Blake’s Tasting Room: In addition to the everyday menu, this weekend Blake’s will also have full and half slabs of barbecue ribs with Blake’s BBQ sauce, baked beans and coleslaw, plus other barbecue specials and a $27 prime rib dinner. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. 17985 Armada Center, Armada. (586) 784-9463 for reservations. Blake’s Backyard in Almont has a $25 prime rib dinner 4-7 p.m. on Father’s Day.

Short rib special at Symposia: Head down to this upscale Greektown destination for the Father’s Day special meal of braised, boneless short rib with garlic whipped potato, honey roasted carrots, asparagus and demi-glace for $39. The full dinner menu is also available. 1000 Brush, Detroit. (313) 962-9366.

Bourbon flights at Prime29 Steakhouse: Treat dad to a mini bourbon tasting with a flight of Blanton’s, Eagle Rare and Whistle Pig for $22, plus a free hat. Open for dinner 3-10 p.m. on Sunday. 6545 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield. (248) 737-7463. Prime29steakhouse.com.

More restaurant news and events

2021 Marsanne release at Detroit Vineyards: Using grapes sourced from Domaine Berrien Vineyard in Lake Michigan Sure AVA, the 2021 Marsanne is being released from Detroit Vineyard at a party this weekend. Get a 20% discount on bottles of this dry, white wine at the party, which are retailing for $28. Fewer than 20 cases were produced. 2-6 p.m. Sun. 1000 Gratiot, Detroit. Make a reservation at exploretock.com/detroitvineyards.

June Suckling Pig Feast at Miss Kim: Award-winning chef Ji Hye Kim is hosting a feast featuring roasted suckling pigs, collard greens and kimchi arm stew, fried garlic scapes and leeks, soy butter rice and sesame rice and other farm-fresh items using vegetables from the gardens of the nonprofit group Growing Hope of Ypsilanti. 7 p.m. June 20. $75. 415 North 5th, Ann Arbor. exploretock.com/misskim/event/417635/june-suckling-pig-feast-with-growing-hope.

Lobster Pound returns to Hazel’s: Starting July 5, Maine will come to Birmingham when Hazel’s restaurant kicks off their lobster season with the Lobster Pound menu that features hot or cold lobster rolls, lobster bisque, a lobster Cobb salad and other seafood dishes, plus plant-based vegan options. The Lobster Pound menu kicks off July 5 and runs through September. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. Eatathazels.com.

Bob Evans launches 30 combos for $8.99 or less: In an effort to be an affordable outing for the whole family, Bob Evans Restaurants are offering 30 lunch and dinner combinations for $8.99 or less, including customizable “pick two” lunch combos and dinner bell plates. Visit bobevans.com for locations.

Melody Baetens