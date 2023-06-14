Where to find Taqueria El Rey's food in Detroit right now

There's nothing like almost losing something to remind you how much you love it.

Taqueria El Rey on Vernor Highway in Detroit closed after a fire in early 2022. The family run restaurant will not reopen in that space but is instead working on a new brick-and-mortar in Lincoln on Park Fort Street near Southfield Freeway.

While we wait for that to be ready, there are still plenty of chances to get the grilled chicken, tortas and tacos that El Rey is known for in southwest Detroit, Corktown and downtown.

The Fuentes family has found a home away from home at Batch Brewing at 1600 Porter in Corktown, where they have been serving a full menu of grilled chicken dinners, tacos, tortas, quesadillas and other items 5-10 p.m. Mon. and Tues. Customers can order food for dine-in or carryout from the El Rey staff and get craft beer from the bar or the QR codes on the tables.

Recently, Taqueria El Rey’s food truck started weekend hours at 3344 W. Vernor in Detroit near 23rd street, less than a mile down Vernor from its original location. Find it there 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

As reported earlier this spring, the longstanding business is also one of the many local names making its Comerica Park debut during this year’s Tigers baseball season. Find El Rey’s charcoal-grilled chicken, Sonoran hot dog and flavorful street tacos at the Miller Lite Market in section 149.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens