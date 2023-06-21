How many taco festivals does this town need?

I recently received a press release for a taco promotion happening in Royal Oak this month.

No, not the Royal Oak Taco Festival, that’s something else, happening the following week. This was for the Royal Oak Taco Week, which is Friday through June 29 in downtown Royal Oak.

It’s a way to showcase local restaurants in that area, some of which always serve tacos (like Mesa Tacos and Tequila and its immediate next door neighbor Condado Tacos) and others that are more known for craft beer than Mexican cuisine (like Jolly Pumpkin and Ale Mary’s).

Royal Oak Taco Week is meant to be a ramp-up to the Royal Oak Taco Fest, an outdoor street fair June 30-July 4 put on by the same producers of the annual Arts, Beats & Eats, a popular Labor Day Weekend event also in downtown Royal Oak. Royal Oak Taco Fest boasts food from more than 50 restaurants, food trucks and caterers, including some of my favorite places to get tacos: Que Pasa Taqueria in Sterling Heights and Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck.

There’s also taco-eating competitions, mariachis and other live bands and Mexican wrestling. I’m interested in the taco-eating competitions and hot sauce competitions scheduled throughout the event; watching them, not joining in. There’s a $12 cover charge to get in ($8 in advance) that doesn’t include any food or drink, but you do get the entertainment and it helps with overcrowding.

Que Pasa co-owner Gustavo Ruizvelasco says the festivals are good for business. His Sterling Heights restaurant, which recently got a liquor license and expanded seating capacity, is participating in three Metro Detroit taco festivals over the next few months.

"It's really helpful for summer sales just because we get our product out there ... after serving 10,000 or 20,000 people, some people come back to our brick-and-mortar and say, 'Hey you're that guy from the taco fest, I've been looking all over for you," he said, adding that they're so busy this season that he had to postpone his annual trip home to Mexico.

If you can’t wait until June 30, there are two other taco festivals happening sooner and another in August. In fact, I'm counting a total of six taco festivals in Metro Detroit this summer.

Even in the craft beer heyday, I don’t think Metro Detroit had that many beer festivals in such a concentrated amount of time and there has never been this many events for other foods like pizza, burgers or even something Detroit-centric like coney dogs. Tacos might be Detroit's real favorite food, and why not?

"Tacos are what I would call an affordable luxury, it's one of those items that is so flavorful, but it's so inexpensive compared to other foods," said Scott Rutterbush, an event promoter who started the Taco Showdown in Eastern Market in 2018. Then, he didn't know of any other locally produced, taco-centric events.

"There's a lot of great taco concepts and restaurants that have been around a long time in southwest and not everybody gets to experience them," he said, adding that he wanted to showcase more businesses in all of southwest Detroit, not just the Mexicantown neighborhood.

Rutterbush, who also puts on the annual Burger Battle party and competition in Eastern Market, says it's important to include the local Latin and Hispanic community, which make up the majority of taco-related businesses in Metro Detroit.

"It starts with relationships, I have a lot of relationships with people in southwest Detroit in particular who own taco trucks and taco restaurants, even before I started this it was about having those conversations and building those relationships," he said. "I want to make sure whatever I do is completely respectful and highlights the community ... that's one of the most important things to do."

The fourth annual Canterbury Village Taco Fest, Friday through Sunday in Lake Orion, also has taco-eating competitions, mariachi bands and tacos from local vendors, plus “the world’s largest margarita.” It is promoting some things that don’t seem to be related to taco culture at all, however, like monster trucks and “midget wrestling warriors.” (Is the M-word politically correct these days? The Little People Association of America says definitely not.)

This taco fest is $5 in advance and $10 for admission only, plus $5 parking; veterans and active duty military with ID get in free.

The Detroit Taco and Tequila Fest Saturday on Belle Isle is a tequila-tasting event that also has live music, vendors and food trucks. Tickets start at $50 and include booze samples and a souvenir glass. Taking place at the Belle Isle Casino 4-7 p.m., the party is a fundraiser for nonprofit group Friends of the River.

The taco worship continues next month with Rutterbush's event, the annual Taco Showdown at Eastern Market on July 30. General admission tickets to this popular event includes a taco from three vendors of your choice and five margarita samples. You can also buy additional tastes and drinks. The party ends with awards for the best tacos. The vendor list includes Sisters on a Roll mobile catering, Shell Shock’d Tacos, Casa Amado, Crazy Gringo, southwest Detroit’s La Palapa Taqueria and more.

One more: the Novi Taco Fest is coming to Twelve Mile Crossing Aug. 25-27 with food from local taco trucks, three bars, live music, Lucha Libra wrestling, and for the truly hungry, taco-eating contests.

