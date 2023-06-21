Mex reopens with new look and menu, plus more dining news and events

Mex reopens with a new look and menu: Bloomfield Hills restaurant Mex recently reopened after an extensive, top-to-bottom remodel that has it looking fresh with earthly tones, natural wood floors and contemporary touches. The food and beverage menu have also been revamped to reflect current trends. “The old concept was doing very well, but the remodel will offer a much bigger ‘wow’ factor,” said chef and owner Zack Sklar. The 220-seat restaurant is open daily at 4 p.m. 6675 Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 723-0800. Mexbloomfield.com.

Anniversary party at 220 Merrill: In celebration of nine years of business, 220 Merrill is hosting a Brazil-themed party with live entertainment, ice sculptures, carnival attire and caipirinhas for $2.20. Party starts at 4 p.m. Thurs. Reservations are recommended. 220 Merrill, Birmingham. Experience220.com.

Burger Battle in Eastern Market: Chef Maxcel Hardy will return to defend his 2022 title, along with the 2022 People’s Choice winner, Clinton Township's Naked Burger. Attendees can sample burgers from more than 15 participating Metro Detroit restaurants and vote on their three favorites. The party also has a DJ and a cash bar. Noon-4 p.m. June 25. $20 and up. Shed 5, 2801 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/burger-battle-detroit-2023-tickets-513397695327.

Fireworks dinner package at Andiamo: Make it dinner-and-a-show on June 26 when the city’s annual fireworks display lights up the sky on the Detroit River. Andiamo Detroit Riverfront restaurant is offering a family friendly package with five-course meal with choice of entrée and dessert, plus soft drinks and a parking pass. Reservations begin at 5 p.m. June 26. $175 adults, $75 ages 9-11, $50 8 and younger. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. Andiamoitalia.com.

Achatz makes Faygo-flavored pie: A new collaboration between two Michigan favorites is hitting stores June 30. Achatz Handmade Pie Co. has made a rock and rye pie using Fayog’s famous flavor. It’s a 5-inch mini pie with traditional pie crust, silk filling with the essence of Faygo Rock and Rye. Online pre-orders are open now for a limited time, and the pies will be in all eight Achatz stores on June 30 for $8.99 each. Visit achatzpies.com.

Summer menu at Hamlin Pub: All seven area locations of the Hamlin Pub have rolled out new menu items for summer like coconut shrimp, Asian chicken salad, shrimp po’ boy, Italian sausage and peppers and more, including summertime cocktails like the “Manhamlin” with Jim Beam Red Stag, sweet vermouth, bitters and a cherry. Visit hamlinpubs.com/ for locations.

Sunday Brunch is back at Bavarian Inn Lodge: Enjoy pasta, breakfast, freshly carved meat and Frankenmuth favorites in the indoor courtyard of this Michigan destination. Sunday brunch buffet has returned for service 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $35.95, $15.95 ages 8-12 and $12.95 ages 3-7. Prices include food only; and Bloody Marys and mimosas are available for purchase. 1 Covered Bridge Lane, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-7200.

Melody Baetens